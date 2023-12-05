Two days ahead of the Pitt volleyball team’s Sweet Sixteen showdown with Washington State, the Panthers set a program record with seven East Coast All-Region selections.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday morning that Rachel Fairbanks, Olivia Babcock, Torrey Stafford, Valeria Vazquez Gomez, Chiamaka Nwokolo, Emma Monks and Emmy Klika had been named to its East Coast All-Region team.

Individually, Fairbanks was also named East Coast Region Player of the Year and Babcock was named East Coast Region Freshman of the Year.

Fairbanks is the third Pitt player in the last four seasons to earn Player of the Year honors. She was also named ACC Setter of the Year, while Babcock was named Freshman of the Year in the conference.

Pitt posted a 25-4 record in the regular season and a 16-2 record in ACC play, finishing as co-champions of the conference in a tie with Florida State. The Panthers earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, enabling them to serve as regional hosts, and they opened postseason play with a 3-0 sweep of Coppin State last Friday.

On Saturday, they knocked out No. 25 USC 3-1, and they will face No. 10 Washington State in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 pm. The game will be held in the Fitzgerald Field House and televised on ESPNU.

If Pitt wins, Dan Fisher’s team will likely be on a collision course with 2-seed Louisville, who faces Creighton at noon on Thursday. The winners of Thursday’s games will meet on Saturday in the Elite Eight, where they will play for the regional championship and a spot in the Final Four.

Last season, the Panthers split the regular-season series with the Cardinals before the two teams met in the Final Four, with Louisville winning that game 3-2 and advancing to the national championship game (where the Cardinals got swept by Texas).

This season, Pitt and Louisville once again split the regular-season series, with each team winning on its home court. The Cardinals swept the Panthers in Louisville in mid-October; Pitt returned the favor with a 3-2 win in mid-November.