Wake Forest was picked to finish last in the ACC in the preseason media poll. The Demon Deacons are coming off consecutive 11-20 seasons and have missed the tournament four out of the five seasons Danny Manning has been at the helm.



When Pitt hosts Wake Forest on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center, it will be a winnable game for the Panthers, but it will hardly be a pushover. Despite recent struggles in the Wake Forest program, the Deacs' feature a veteran backcourt, an improved 7-footer roaming the middle, and a team that already owns a top-25 win this season.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is aware of what Wake Forest is capable of, and he believes it starts with experience.

“They beat Xavier and Xavier was a top-15 team in the country,” Capel said. “So yea, they have experienced guards, experienced players. You look up and down their roster, it’s seniors, it’s grad transfer, it’s a graduate senior, it’s juniors, and so they have experience and they’ve been in big moments and again they beat Xavier earlier this year and they were right there with Arizona and so they’ve kind of been a little bit Jekyll and Hyde to be honest with you.”

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde might be a fair comparison for Wake Forest. In addition to that win over Xavier and a close loss to Arizona, the Demon Deacons also have losses to two teams outside the top-130 of KenPom.com in Boston College and Charlotte.

“When you watch them at times they’ve been really, really good and at times they’ve not been so good,” Capel said of Wake Forest. “My hope is that we make them not so good on Saturday, but they are a team that can compete with anyone.”

Wake Forest is led by senior point guard Brandon Childress. He averages 16.3 points per game and 4.5 assists and has been a two-year starter for Danny Manning.

“I think Childress is one of the better guards in our league,” said Capel. "Obviously he has experience, he understands what his coaching staff wants. He’s very confident. He pushes tempo, he’s very aggressive.”

Wake Forest is anchored in the middle by junior 7-foot center Olivier Sarr. He is averaging 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, up from 6.2 and 5.5 a year ago.

“But he can score, he’s confident. Obviously he’s going to be on the offensive glass and obviously that’s going to be a big challenge for us that we need to step up to the plate. But he’s really, really gotten better. That’s not a surprise, because his coach is one of the better big guys that has ever played the game.”

The key to stopping Sarr for Pitt will be a combined effort from Terrell Brown and Eric Hamilton. Capel is hoping that Hamilton can elevate his game after only playing four minutes on Monday in a win over Canisius. He wants to see more from his senior center.

“We need to get him back to the form that he was when we were in Florida,” Capel said of Hamilton. “One of the big reasons that we won the tournament in Florida was Eric, he was averaging a double-double during his time there. The last four games he has not rebounded the ball well. We need him to get back to who he was a little earlier in the season.”

Pitt has already played two ACC games, but on Saturday it starts a run of 16 straight conference games and that will obviously present challenges to this young team.

Capel feels that the first half of the season where his team played five power-five teams should be beneficial to handle this run as the second is set to begin.

“I think with what we’ve done with our schedule, I like to think that our guys feel that we can compete with anyone. But the main thing that we have to understand how we have to compete.

“Our stuff is not going to be pretty. We have to be the hungry team. We have to be the team with a chip on our shoulder. We have to understand that defense is what we have to hang our hat on.”