Pitt will have its starting quarterback on Saturday, as head coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that junior Kenny Pickett will be available to start Saturday night’s game at Duke.

“You know I’m not going to talk about injury situations, but Kenny is back, ready to go,” Narduzzi said. “So I’ll talk about guys that I know for sure will play and Kenny will play. I think he’s 100%. He looks great.”

Pickett sat out last weekend’s 17-14 win over Delaware after missing most of the previous week’s practices due to an injury he suffered in Pitt’s win over UCF two weeks ago. In that game, Pickett left the field after a tackle but returned to lead the Panthers to a 35-34 victory.

In place of Pickett, redshirt freshman Nick Patti started the game against Delaware. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. That included several key throws on Pitt’s game-winning drive with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Through the first four games of the season, Pickett completed 60.8% of his passes, throwing for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He set career highs in passing yards twice and seems to be settling in with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s system.

After five games, Pitt ranks No. 36 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC in passing yards per game. Pickett ranks No. 24 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC in individual passing yards per game.

The Panthers are 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC as they head into the meat of the 2019 schedule: a seven-game stretch of conference matches that begins with Saturday’s trip to Durham and runs through the remainder of the season.

“These are the games you want to play in,” Narduzzi said Thursday. “Besides opening up in the ACC, this is what you go for, this is what you play for. You could lose every nonconference game, it doesn’t matter; these conference games are the ones that matter.

“Are we right where we want to be? No. But last year we were 1-1 and won the Coastal, so we want to be 1-1 in the ACC after this weekend and then just keep plugging away and do our job.