Pitt’s return to the NCAA Tournament last season won’t become a streak, as the Panthers were not selected for this year’s Big Dance.

Pitt finished the regular season 21-10 and 12-8 in the ACC, earning a fourth-place finish in the conference and a No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Panthers beat No. 5 seed Wake Forest in the quarterfinals on Thursday before falling to No. 1 seed North Carolina by seven points on Friday night.

The Tar Heels ultimately lost to N.C. State in Saturday night’s ACC championship game, and that outcome loomed large for Pitt’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack were not expected to receive an at-large bid, but by winning the ACC, they earned the conference’s automatic bid, which cut down on the number of available at-large spots.

Similar scenarios played out in the Atlantic 10, Pac-12, Mountain West and American conferences, where the favorites entering the conference tournaments failed to win those tournaments, thereby putting Duquesne, UAB, New Mexico and Oregon - teams like N.C. State that were not expected to make the field.

So while Pitt finished No. 40 in the NET rankings at the conclusion of the conference tournaments, with four Quad 1 wins, a 9-9 record in Quad 1/2 games, a 7-4 record on the road and a 2-2 mark in neutral-court games, those five so-called “bid-thieves” shrank the size of the bubble.

The Panthers were named by the NCAA Tournament selection committee as team No. 4 among the top teams that missed the field. Among the biggest knocks on Pitt’s resume was its non-conference strength of schedule. The Panthers ranked outside the top 340 nationally in that category, and that seemingly carried a lot of weight, despite Pitt’s fourth-place finish in the ACC.

“I feel like the ACC is a Power Five conference, and if you finish top-four in a Power Five conference, I feel like you should get in, right?” Pitt freshman guard Bub Carrington said after the Panthers’ loss to North Carolina on Friday night. “I don’t know. And we’re a good team. It’s not like we’re bad. That’s just my opinion, though.”

All told, five ACC teams were selected for the NCAA Tournament. In addition to conference tournament champion N.C. State, the league is also sending North Carolina, Duke, Clemson and Virginia to the Big Dance.

Pitt had a 4-4 record against those five teams in the regular season.

“I can tell for myself - I don’t know how other guys will take it, but I’ll just put another chip on my shoulder. That’s all,” Carrington said on Friday when discussing the possibility that Pitt could miss the NCAA Tournament. “I feel like a lot of these guys in this locker room, I know them well enough to know that we’re not the highly-recruited guys. We were always the guys that had to make ourselves known, and I feel like this just adds another chip on our shoulder for us to come back stronger.