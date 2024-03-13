Pitt wrestled one of the nation’s toughest schedules this season, and the decision to seek out the best competition seems to have paid off, as the Panthers will have eight wrestlers heading to the NCAA tournament in Kansas City next week – although only seven are currently scheduled to compete for a national title.

Finn Solomon (149 pounds), Holden Heller (165), Luca Augustine (174) and Dayton Pitzer (285) – received at-large bids announced by the NCAA on Tuesday. Vinnie Santaniello is an alternate at 133 pounds, meaning he’ll travel with the team and be available if someone at his weight is unable to compete.

They’ll join Cole Matthews (141), Reece Heller (184) and Mac Stout (197) to give the Panthers their most NCAA qualifiers since the 2020 tournament, which was canceled by COVID.

Every Pitt starter has at least five losses on the season, in part because of a brutal schedule that included 10 duals against teams in InterMat’s Top 25: No. 3 North Carolina State, No. 4 Cornell, No. 5 Lehigh, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 18 Little Rock and No. 25 Illinois.

“It gives you opportunities to get quality wins,” Gavin said of the challenging schedule. “That’s a big deal. Beating guys that automatically qualified in other conferences helps you get in if you don’t qualify at your tournament. We certainly would have liked to have won more, but when you see ‘He beat this, guy, this guy and this guy that are in,’ you feel pretty confident that your guy will get in.”

Gavin wanted to see how his young team responded to facing high-level competition almost every time they stepped on the mat.

“We didn’t do the schedule just for this season,” he said. “We did the schedule because we have five freshmen in the lineup. It’s a good time to get them tested now, not just for this year but for their career.”

Four of those freshmen – Solomon, Stout, Pitzer and Santaniello – will be in Kansas City next week.

Even though Pitt didn’t wrestle its best at Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Gavin was confident that his wrestlers’ body of work would help the Panthers take a large contingent west.

“We were hoping for eight,” he said. “You never know. After the tournament, looking at the situation for each weight class, we felt pretty good. Holden was one we were worried about. And Vinnie.”

Pitzer finished third at 285, a weight where the ACC only got two automatic qualifiers. Part of the reason that number was so low was because Pitzer, who has been ranked in the top 15 all season, injured his shoulder against Arizona State on Jan. 21.

“Dayton, if he gets his health right, he’s a potential All-American right now,” Gavin said. “He hasn’t done much live wrestling since the Arizona State match. You don’t know what you’re getting. He’s got a lot of heart. He’s a really tough kid.”

Pitzer went 3-1 at the ACC tournament and seemed to get better with each match.

“He’s not going to be 100 percent at nationals, but over the offseason, when we get him healthy, he’s expected to be on the podium,” Gavin said. “He’s learning what he can do with this injury. The injury is not worse than it was going into (the ACC tournament), so it can only benefit him for nationals.”

Gavin was happy for Holden Heller, who like Matthews, is in his final year.

“I know for him, he didn’t want to go out that way,” Gavin said of Heller’s fourth-place finish in the ACC. “We had some guys that fell short of qualifying, like Finn, but Finn probably wrestled his best tournament. Holden did not wrestle well. You don’t want to go out like that his last year. I’m sure he’s very relieved right now.”

NCAA brackets will be released on Wednesday.