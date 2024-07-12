Pitt gets an OL commit out of Texas
When Pitt offered Jordan Fields in February, he knew he liked the Panthers. But when he visited Pitt last month, “like” turned to “love” for the offensive tackle prospect from North Shore High Scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news