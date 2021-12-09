Pitt gets a win at the end

In the two games prior to Pitt’s showdown with Colgate at the Petersen Events Center Thursday night, the Panthers had suffered similar fates:

They led late but went cold in the final minutes and let a would-be win slip away.

On Thursday night, Jeff Capel’s team found itself in that position again. But this time, instead of failing to make a play late, the Panthers got it done and beat the Raiders 61-58.

Pitt led 63-57 points with less than six minutes to play, but the shots stopped falling and Colgate slowly climbed back in. The Raiders tied it at 64-64 on a drive by western Pennsylvania native Nelly Cummings and then took the lead on a step-back jumper by Cummings.

Pitt’s offense continued to sputter as the clock wound down, and their field goal-less drought would get nearly to five minutes before Mo Gueye drove for a basket and a free throw.

Gueye’s slump-buster didn’t just break Pitt’s struggles making baskets; it tied the game at 68-68. And when Cummings missed a quick three at the other end, Femi Odukale grabbed the rebound and worked the ball down low to John Hugley, who fought through three defenders to get a floater to drop.

Colgate got one more shot, but Odukale blocked Cummings’ final desperation shot and Pitt broke its four-game losing streak with a 71-68 win.

The victory improved the Panthers’ record to 4-6 overall with Monmouth set to come to the Petersen Events Center on Sunday as Pitt’s second opponent in the Gotham Classic.

Hugley was flat-out dominant in the win. He played just nine minutes in the first half, but he came out of the locker room on fire after halftime and scored 14 points in nine minutes on the court.

The problem was, just like foul trouble limited his playing time in the first 20 minutes, so too did Hugley find himself on the bench during crucial stretches of the second.

The sophomore center took his fourth foul with 8:06 left in the game. But while his teammates struggled to make shots in his absence, the Panthers’ defense was strong. Colgate’s high-volume three-point offense managed just six made baskets from beyond the arc.

Hugley returned after the under-4 media timeout and finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Jamarius Burton added 13 points. The Panthers out rebounded Colgate 35-28 with a group effort that saw four players record at least five boards.

Pitt got off to a hot start in each period on Thursday. The Panthers opened the first half with a 10-2 lead on 4-of-6 shooting - including 2-of-3 from three - and then, after trailing 33-31 at halftime, went on a 12-1 run to start the second half.