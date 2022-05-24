Pitt gets a transfer tight end

Pitt added another transfer tight end on Tuesday, and this one came from within the ACC.

Dylan Deveney, who graduated from The Hun School in New Jersey and signed with Georgia Tech in the class of 2019, will be joining the Panthers this summer. Deveney entered the transfer portal this spring after spending three seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

He played in 12 games and made two starts as a freshman at Georgia Tech and made six more starts in 2020, but he only played three games in 2021 before he underwent season-ending surgery in October.

Before his injury last season, Deveney caught four passes for 16 yards in Georgia Tech’s loss to Clemson. He caught four passes for 38 yards in 2020, including a touchdown against Pitt in the season finale. And he caught six passes for 48 yards in his freshman season.

All told, in 22 career games Deveney caught 14 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Since he only played in three games in 2021, Deveney will be able to use a redshirt on that season and will arrive at Pitt as a redshirt junior this fall with three years to play.

Deveney is the second tight end to commit to Pitt in the last week. On Thursday, former TCU defensive tackle Karter Johnson, who spent the last two years playing tight end at Butler Community College, announced that he would be joining the Panthers.

Pitt returns freshman All-American Gavin Bartholomew at tight end, but the rest of the depth at the position is unproven. After the additions of Johnson and Deveney, Pitt is projected to be at 83 scholarships for the fall season, giving Pat Narduzzi and company two more spots to fill.