Pitt gets a transfer kicker 'comfortable kicking from anywhere'

The Pitt football team had several spots it hoped to address in the transfer portal this offseason. On Friday, the Panthers checked a rather big need off the list. James London, a transfer kicker from Murray State, committed to the Panthers. London will report to Pitt next month and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

London comes to Pitt with the reputation of being one of the best kickers in the country, and will try to replace one of the best as well. Ben Sauls earned second-team All-American honors according to Sports Illustrated for Pitt this season, and leaves the program as one of the more distinguished kickers in program history.

Pitt’s newest transfer portal addition hopes to keep that line moving. London was a first team All-Missouri Valley kicker, and was named a third-team FCS All-American according to Phil Steele. He is eager to take his abilities to a bigger stage and felt that vision was laid out perfectly by Pitt special team coordinator Jacob Bronowski.

“When I saw Coach Bro and heard his whole game plan and what he has for me to reach my full potential, I completely agreed with it and loved what I saw,” London told Panther-Lair.com after his commitment. “Also, all the resources Pitt has for me to be great, it just made my decision pretty easy.”

London went 14-of-19 on field goal attempts, and made all 23 of his extra point tries. Of his 14 makes, seven of those came from 50+ yards. He made a 55-yarder this season and owns three of the longest kicks in Murray State history.

For perspective, Sauls made five of his six attempts of 50-or-more this season, with a long of 58 yards. Pitt is replacing one proficient kicker from distance with another.

“I’m comfortable kicking from anywhere,” said London. “I attempted one from 61 this season. I missed a little wide, but I can really kick anywhere from within 60 if I’m being honest.”

London committed to Pitt on Friday and that was following a visit to see the school. He said he connected really well with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, but also got a chance to speak with Sauls himself, which was a relatable experience.

“He had a hell of a season,” London said of Sauls. “On my visit, I talked with him and he gave me a bunch of advice. He’s a great guy and I’m excited to talk with him and get some advice from him.”

In addition to Pitt, London said several FBS programs were interested with programs like Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State all making contact since he entered the portal. In the end, he felt comfortable with his situation in Pittsburgh after his visit.

“I mean, I’m so excited and I’m just blessed to have this opportunity,” he explained. “When I get in, I’m going to work hard, put my head down and grind and take full advantage of all the resources I have here.”