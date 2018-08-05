Less than a week after landing one offensive lineman for the class of 2019, Pitt added its second recruit at the position when Nick Malone committed to the Panthers Sunday morning.

Malone, a 6’6” 278-pound tackle prospect from Morgantown High School in West Virginia, earned his offer from Pitt after working out for the coaches at their prospect camp in early June. He returned to Pitt for a visit a week later and has had near-daily contact with the staff since then.

In addition to Pitt, Malone had an offer from Eastern Kentucky and was hearing regular interest from Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. He fills an important hole in Pitt’s recruiting class as a tackle prospect with considerable size, and Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely made him a priority after extending the scholarship offer.

Malone is the fourth camp offer to commit to the Panthers in the 2019 class, joining linebacker Khadry Jackson, receiver Jared Wayne and cornerback AJ Woods. Overall, Malone gives Pitt 18 commitments in the class.