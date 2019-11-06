The quality of play in Pitt’s 2019-20 season opener against Florida State Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center had many questioning the logic of showcasing two conference teams when neither was really ready for primetime.

But when the final horn sounded with the Panthers ahead by two, there weren’t any complaints from the XX,XXX who watched Pitt record its first win of the season, beating FSU 63-61.

Three players led the Panthers in scoring, as sophomore guard Xavier Johnson, junior center Terrell Brown and junior guard Ryan Murphy scored 13 points each in the win. Those three were part of a lineup that did yeoman’s work for Jeff Capel and Pitt in the debut: they, along with sophomore guard Trey McGowens and freshman forward Justin Champagnie, played the final 11:52 of the game together, as Capel opted not to sub once in that stretch.

The strategy was unconventional but paid off. When Capel subbed McGowens in to complete that five-man lineup at the 11:52 mark, Pitt was trailing 40-33.

After the lineup was put together, though, Brown hit two free throws and Champagnie and Johnson hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Pitt its first lead of the second half.

Florida State didn’t back down, of course. The Seminoles, led by guards Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell, continued to push. FSU went back ahead at 48-46 with the clock under eight minutes, and the two teams traded leads until Forrest tied the score at 54-54 at the under-4 media timeout.

But coming out of that timeout, Pitt took control. Johnson drove for a basket and Brown followed that with an and-1 basket in the lane. And from there, the Panthers won it with free throws. Champagnie made one of two and then Murphy and McGowens sank three of the final four to seal the win.

In the first half, Florida State’s length - the Seminoles’ starting lineup went 6’5”, 6’5”, 6’6”, 6’8” and 6’9” - gave Pitt trouble. FSU blocked five shots in the opening frame and generally made life difficult for the Panthers’ offense, which connected on just six field goals.

Murphy was the bright spot, hitting two of his three attempts from beyond the arc to chip away at an early 18-12 FSU lead.

In lieu of proficient basket-making, Pitt did something rather unexpected and hung with FSU on the glass. Both teams went to halftime tied with 20 rebounds, but the Panthers took the final battle on the boards, outrebounding FSU 37-35.

Pitt made 16 field goals in the game and had 11 assists on those 16 baskets. FSU blocked six shots, but five of those were in the first half. Ultimately, the Panthers got 22 of their 63 points at the free throw line - despite missing nine attempts.

With a 1-0 overall record and an early 1-0 start to ACC play, Pitt will settle into nonconference play for the next month, starting with a noon tipoff against Nicholls State at the Petersen Events Center.