Pitt added some experienced help to the 2020 offensive line on Saturday night when Hampton tackle Keldrick Wilson committed to the Panthers.

Wilson will join Pitt with one year of eligibility after spending the last four seasons at Hampton. The Salisbury (N.C.) native played just two years of football in high school and didn't make his mark at Hampton until this past season, when he started 11 games for the Pirates.

That was a big enough sample size to attract Power Five interest, and Wilson ultimately picked Pitt out of a final four that also included USC, West Virginia and Indiana.

“At Pitt, I like Coach Borbs (Dave Borbely) a lot," Wilson told Panther-Lair.com last month. "From talking to him on the phone, I like the relationship we’ve built. I like the whole staff, Coach Borbs, Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, they seem like great coaches. On top of that, they’re right next to the Steelers, that’s important."

Wilson is the fourth graduate transfer offensive lineman to join the Panthers in the last four years. In 2017, Brandon Hodges transferred from Texas and made three starts in eight games played. The next year, Kent State tackle Stefano Millin transferred to Pitt and made a big impact, starting all 14 games at left tackle.

Last season, Nolan Ulizio transferred from Michigan and started every game at right tackle.

Wilson joins an offensive line room that returns five players with starting experience, but only one of those five has logged significant playing time at tackle. That's redshirt junior Carter Warren, who was a first-year starter at left tackle last season.

Warren, redshirt juniors Grant Carrigan Carson Van Lynn and redshirt freshmen Matt Goncalves and Liam Dick will be Wilson's main competition for playing time and a potential starting job at tackle.