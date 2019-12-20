Pitt’s offense needed a breakout game, and after failing to get into the 70’s in six of the last eight games, the Panthers hit that mark comfortably in a 79-53 win over Binghamton at the Petersen Events Center Friday night.

Even for an offensively-challenged team like Pitt, Binghamton’s defense was very forgiving. The Bearcats came into Friday night’s game giving up 78.1 points per game - 15 points more than the Panthers have averaged this season and exactly the kind of opposition Jeff Capel’s group needed as the nonconference schedule winds down.

Pitt’s offense actually looked a lot like it had in previous games when things started Friday night. The Panthers didn’t make a basket for the first four and a half minutes, falling behind 5-0 before Trey McGowens hit a running jump shot. McGowens followed that basket with a pair of three-pointers before Xavier Johnson hit a basket to kick off a 13-2 run that effectively put the game out of reach.

At halftime, Pitt held a 20-point lead and never looked back. Part of that was the Panthers’ offense taking advantage of Binghamton’s defense, but there was also Pitt’s defense, which made life difficult for the Bearcats.

In fact, outside of star guard Sam Sessoms, who had 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting, no Binghamton player scored in double figures. On top of that, every Bearcat other than guard Jevon Brown committed at least one turnover.

Pitt played a part in that, recording 15 steals, the most Capel’s team has produced since they had that same amount in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Binghamton’s 27 turnovers were also the most by a Pitt opponent this season, and the Panthers blocked nine shots - the most in a game this season.

Still, the story of the night was the Panthers’ offense.

To get their highest point total of the season, Pitt landed 7-of-19 three-point field goals, making at least seven from deep for the third time this season. The Panthers’ 36.8% three-point percentage was also the second-best mark for the team this season, trailing only the win over Robert Morris when Pitt shot 5-of-12 (41.7%).

Four Pitt players reached double figures in scoring, led by freshman Justin Champagnie, who had his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. McGowens scored 13, Ryan Murphy had 11 and Au’Diese Toney scored 10.

Murphy, whose shooting had turned from one of the Panthers’ strengths to one of their weaknesses, broke out of his slump against the Bearcats. After missing eight consecutive three-point attempts dating back to the Louisville game, Murphy drained one with 12:35 left in Friday night’s game, letting out a big sigh of relief and then nailing two more three’s in the half.

The win improved Pitt’s record to 9-3 overall, and the Panthers will close out the nonconference portion of the schedule in 10 days when they host Canisius for a noon tip-off on Monday, Dec. 30.