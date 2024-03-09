After posting its second consecutive 21-win regular season, Pitt will do something for the first time ever next week.

The Panthers will have a double bye in the ACC Tournament, as their 12-8 conference record positioned them as the No. 4 seed. That means Pitt’s next game will be Thursday afternoon at 2:30 pm in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Pitt’s opponent will be determined in Wednesday afternoon’s matchup between No. 5 seed Wake Forest and the winner of Tuesday’s 12/13 game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. The Panthers split the regular-season series with the Deacons, with each team winning on its home court. They also defeated Notre Dame at the Petersen Events Center and Georgia Tech on the road.

If Pitt wins on Thursday and chalk holds, the Panthers will take on No. 1 seed North Carolina at 7 pm on Friday for the first game of the tournament semifinals.

The No. 4 seed is Pitt’s best seed ever since joining the ACC in 2013. The Panthers were seeded No. 5 in their first year in the conference and were No. 5 last year after finishing tied for third in the conference standings but falling to No. 5 with tiebreakers.

Pitt’s first season in the ACC was also the program’s most successful performance in the conference tournament. That year, the Panthers entered the tournament as a No. 5 seed and defeated Wake Forest and North Carolina to reach the semifinals, where they lost to eventual conference champion Virginia.

Pitt has not won more than one game in any of the nine subsequent ACC Tournaments, and the Panthers have been one-and-done in four of those nine.

Capel has logged three conference tournament wins since coming to Pitt. His Panthers defeated Boston College in the 2019 ACC Tournament; they beat Wake Forest in 2020; and they beat Georgia Tech last year.

But this will be the first time they are waiting until the quarterfinals to play their first game.

“That’s a big deal,” Capel said of earning the double bye. “I’m grateful for it. I’m grateful for the guys we have in our program and our staff.”