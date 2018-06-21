Pitt’s 13th commitment in the 2019 class was also the Panthers’ first from western Pennsylvania, as Farrell athlete Kyi Wright committed to the Panthers on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Wright named a top three of Pitt, Wisconsin and North Carolina, and he also had offers from Maryland, Syracuse, UCLA, Wake Forest, Akron, Cincinnati, Miami (Oh.), Temple, Toledo and Youngstown State.

At 6’3” and 235 pounds, Wright could project on either side of the ball. After initially recruiting him as a linebacker and potential defensive end, the Pitt coaches told him this spring that they see him as a future tight end.

“I think they were the first school to believe in me since they offered me first,” Wright told Panther-Lair.com this spring. “And the relationships I have there with the coaches and the staff are really good. I have a good relationship with Coach Salem and Coach (Rob) Harley. And I have a really good relationship with Coach (Pat) Narduzzi. He’s doing a great job with the program and I think he’s a great guy.

“I think they’re going in the right direction. I think they’re going to be pretty good this year.”

Wright is Pitt’s 13th commitment in the class and the third from the state of Pennsylvania, joining Berks Catholic linebacker Brandon George and Loyalsock Township defensive end Bam Brima. Just three of Pitt’s first 12 commitments were from offensive prospects; if Wright is a tight end, he would be the fourth on offense.