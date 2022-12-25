Pitt landed a Christmas Day commitment on Sunday, and it came from one of the top prospects in the class of 2024.

DayDay Farmer, a four-star receiver at Cocoa (Fla.) High School, committed to the Panthers Sunday. He chose Pitt over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

Farmer ranks as the No. 156 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the No. 23 receiver.

This past season, Farmer was a top playmaker for Cocoa, leading the team with 63 receptions for 938 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns plus one rushing touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown.

All of that helped Cocoa to an 11-3 record and a FHSAA 2S championship. The title came in an overtime win that saw Farmer catch his 10th receiving touchdown of the season.

Farmer visited Pitt last July and returned for the Panthers’ season-opening win over West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium. He is Pitt’s second commitment in the class of 2024, joining four-star Imhotep defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, who committed last April.