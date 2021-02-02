Panther-lair - Pitt-FSU postponed again

Pitt’s game against Florida State this Saturday has been postponed, the ACC announced on Monday.

The postponement is one of three tied to COVID issues in the FSU program, as the Seminoles’ game at Boston College that was scheduled for today has also been pushed back, as has the team’s game at Virginia Tech scheduled for next Tuesday.

According to an official release, the postponements are a result of “a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing”

This represents the third time Pitt’s home game against FSU has been postponed. The Panthers were originally scheduled to host the Seminoles on Saturday, Jan. 9. That game was first moved to Sunday, Jan. 10, and then rescheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 6. Now it is up in the air again.

Pitt now has four games that have been postponed but not yet rescheduled. The Panthers’ game at Duke on Dec. 29 had to be postponed after a COVID issue in Pitt’s program. Two weeks later, their game at Georgia Tech was postponed due to COVID issues with the Yellow Jackets. And a Jan. 23 game at Boston College was postponed after a positive COVID test in the Eagles’ program.

While Pitt now has an opening this weekend, Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are all active. The Panthers also have a scheduled open weekend next week (Feb. 13-14), but they are the only team that is off. And since Pitt has two games scheduled for each of the final three weeks of the season, the conference will have some juggling to do in order to get those four postponed games played.

Pitt (8-5, 4-4) will host No. 16 Virginia Tech (13-3, 7-2) for a 7 pm tip-off at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night.

Here is the Panthers' current remaining schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 - Virginia Tech (7:00 pm, RSN)

Wednesday, Feb. 10 - at Louisville (9:00 pm, ACCN)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - N.C. State (4:30 pm, ACCN)

Sunday, Feb. 21 - Clemson (6:00 pm, ACCN)

Wednesday, Feb. 24 - at Virginia (6:30 pm, ACCN)

Sunday, Feb. 28 - at N.C. State (4:00 pm, ACCN)

Tuesday, Mar. 2 - Wake Forest (8:00 pm, ACCN)

Saturday, Mar. 6 - at Clemson (12:00 pm, RSN)