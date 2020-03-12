Spring football is over for Pitt, and the Panthers only had three practices.

The ACC announced on Thursday that all conference sports - games or practices - are indefinitely postponed as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the wording of an official statement, the conference “suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.”

The announcement came on the heels of the conference canceling its men’s basketball tournament and awarding the league’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament to regular-season champion Florida State - a move that would be rendered moot Thursday afternoon when the national championship tournament itself was canceled.

“The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

The biggest impact of the ACC’s decision is on the various sports championships that are played in the spring. But for Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program, the effects are multiple.

For starters, the Panthers lost 12 spring practices. The NCAA allows teams to hold 15 practices in the spring, and Pitt had three last week before the players had off for spring break this week. They were expected back on the practice field next Tuesday.

This announcement also puts the Blue-Gold Game in jeopardy. That event, which was scheduled for a 5 p.m. start at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 11, but it is now unlikely to happen.

Additionally, the ACC’s decision has an impact on recruiting. March 1 was the start of a quiet period, which allowed for recruits to visit college campuses, and on April 15, college coaches could go on the road for evaluations.

The ACC’s suspension of athletic activities includes those recruiting actions. The Big Ten and SEC have also announced suspensions of spring activities including recruiting, and other conferences are likely to follow suit.

Football wasn't the only Pitt athletics program affected by the decision. Seven Pitt wrestlers made the bracket for the 2020 NCAA wrestling championship, including Mickey Phillipi, Nico Bonaccorsi and Demetrius Thomas, who all earned top-10 seeds in their weight classes.

That tournament was scheduled to start next Thursday.

“This decision was made with one priority in mind - the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. “We are very cognizant of the disappointment that may be felt by our young people who worked and prepared so hard for their seasons. However, this is an unprecedented circumstance and we must prioritize safety and responsibility in our response to it.

“The decision to indefinitely suspend all competition, practices and recruiting is one we fully support. Our administrators, staff and coaches will remain actively engaged with all of our student-athletes, ensuring their well-being during this time of suspended athletics activity and distance learning.”