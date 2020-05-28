Panther-lair - Pitt flips Noah Biglow

Pat Narduzzi tweeted out that Pitt received its 14th commitment for the class of 2021. Noah Biglow later confirmed that he was the commitment as he flips his commitment from Iowa State to Pitt.

Biglow is a 6'0" and 170-pound cornerback from Armwood High School in Seffner (Fla). He had previously been committed to the Cyclones since April 16th, but since that time he had picked up offers from Washington State, Duke, Kansas, before picking up an offer from Pitt on May 9th.

Biglow finished the 2019 season with 20 tackles, six interceptions, and eight pass deflections. One of his six interceptions went for a touchdown, as he helped Armwood High School to a 12-2 record.

Biglow becomes the 14th commitment in the class and is just the second player from the state of Florida as he joins St. Thomas Aquinas linemen Marco Fugar. Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley recruits the Tampa area and was the lead for this commitment.

The Armwood standout is also the first cornerback in the class, in a year where the staff will likely take as many as three cornerbacks. Biglow is good friends with Jordan Oladokun, another Tampa area cornerback the Pitt staff is recruiting heavily. Oladokun has Pitt in his 'Final 4' and is planning to decide next month.