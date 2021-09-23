Pitt first to offer 2023 PA O-Linemen
Pitt became the first school to offer J’ven Williams, a 6’4” and 310-pound linemen out of Wyomissing, PA. Williams is a fast rising linemen, and was recently elevated to four-star status on Rivals....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news