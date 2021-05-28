Pitt first to offer 2022 Georgia CB
Antwon Jackson had a successful junior season at the high school level in 2020. The 2022 Georgia-based recruit was a member of Warner Robins High School’s state championship team this past season, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news