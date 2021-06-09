Pitt first power-five offer for Georgia WR
Pitt issued an offer to Georgia prospect Daveon Walker last month. Walker is a 6’2” and 175-pound wide receiver out of Warner Robins High School in the class of 2022. Pitt was just the second schoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news