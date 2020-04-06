News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt first ACC offer for 2022 Ohio RB

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Kaleb Johnson is one of the top running backs in Ohio for the class of 2022. He checks in at 6'1" and 205-pounds and plays for Hamilton High School, just north of Cincinnati. His recruitment has pi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}