Pitt first ACC offer for 2022 Ohio OL
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates has been working the state of Ohio on the recruiting trail for the class of 2022, and he has offered a number of players from the Columbus and Cincinnati area...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news