The Pitt basketball team held a four-point lead with 2:22 remaining in Thursday night's game with VCU, but a late run by the Rams surged them ahead for a 71-67 victory. VCU used a 9-0 run to pull ahead of the Panthers in the closing minutes, and Pitt's late comeback bid fell short.

The loss moves Pitt to 1-3 on the young season, while VCU improves to 3-1. It is the third straight loss for Jeff Capel's team, as the team will return home from Brooklyn with a pair of defeats, including Wednesday's 91-60 setback to Michigan.

The Panthers found themselves trailing 32-24 just moments into the second half, but the team started to find a rhythm on offense and they were able to assert control. Pitt used a 14-0 run in the early stages of the second half to grab the lead, and from there it truly became a game of runs, but VCU's late push was the one that counted.

Pitt was led offensively by Blake Hinson, who finished with a game-high 18 points. The 6'6" forward battled foul trouble throughout the game, and only played 26 minutes. Those stretches without the Panthers' leading scorer on the floor greatly impacted the game, and left the team without a go-to-scoring threat.

Jamarius Burton added 14 points, while Nelly Cummings chipped in with 11 points. Those two along with Greg Elliott, the trio that comprises Pitt's starting backcourt, combined for 13 turnovers on Thursday.

Pitt as team finished 18 turnovers.

The first half started with a poor offensive showing for both sides. Pitt started the game just 5-of-15 from the field. VCU had a stretch where it missed six consecutive field goals in the first half.

Pitt received a jolt of energy in the first half from the Diaz Graham twins. The freshmen forwards from Spain did not necessarily take over the game, but things started to happen when they were on the floor, especially when they were out there together.

Jorge finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds, while Guillermo provided 7 points and 7 boards. While they provided a much needed spark, they also both left some points out there as they combined 5-of-15 from the floor.



Pitt star center John Hugley did not suit up in this one after scoring 9 points and playing 22 minutes against Michigan on Tuesday. He has missed the last six weeks with a knee injury, and he may not have been ready for action quite yet.

VCU was also without its star player, as point guard and preseason All Atlantic 10 pick Ace Baldwin was out with a wrist injury. The Rams found a way to overcome his absence. Brandon Johns finished with 18 points, while Zeb Jackson scored 16.

Coincidentally enough, both players played for Michigan a season ago before transferring to VCU.

Pitt is off to its worst start since the 2017-18 season, the second year under Kevin Stallings. That team started the year with a 1-4 record. The Panthers will look to regroup and grab a win on Sunday when they welcome Alabama State for a 2:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.