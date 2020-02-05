Notre Dame was the second leading scoring team in the ACC entering Wednesday's contest with Pitt. Conversely the Panthers came in as the third-best defensive team in the league. It was Notre Dame that was able to control the tempo and knock off Pitt by a score of 80-72.

Pitt started off strong in the first half and grabbed a 19-13 lead at the 11:17 mark of the first half, but the Irish responded with a 9-0 run and grabbed the lead and never gave it back from there. The Irish used some hot-shooting and forced the defensive-minded Panthers into more of an up-tempo game.

Notre Dame connected on 10 3-pointers and had four players finish in double figures. TJ Gibbs led the Irish with 21 points. John Mooney posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards, while Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski each contributed 11 points.

Pitt cut the Irish lead to 36-33 just before halftime on a Justin Chapagnie layup, but Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb buried two 3-pointers just before the break to give the Irish a 42-33 lead at the half.

The Panthers started the second half strong and got the Irish lead down to 49-44, but another backbreaking 9-0 run by Notre Dame created enough separation for the rest of the game. Pitt trailed by as many as 19 in the second half.

Pitt's offense started to come to life some in the closing minutes, but the Irish kept answering. The Panthers cut the deficit down to 12 points four times, but could not get any closer until the finals seconds of the game.

Justin Champagnie started the game slow, but scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. He also collected 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Xavier Johnson carried the team in the first half and finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

After a strong stretch of games, Au'Diese Toney cooled down a bit as he finished with 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Trey McGowens supplied 15 points and 5 assists as the third Panther in double figures.

Pitt played its second consecutive game without 3-point specialist Ryan Murphy, who has been recovering form a concussion suffered in practice last week.

Pitt falls to 14-9 on the season and 5-7 in the ACC. Jeff Capel's squad will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Panthers host Georgia Tech for a 2:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.