Fresh off a gutsy near-miss at Iowa and a second-half blowout of Duquesne, Pitt was expected to have little trouble dispatching with Niagara at the Petersen Events Center Monday night.

Instead, the Purple Eagles from the MAAC gave the Panthers trouble - and perhaps a wake-up call - in beating Pitt 71-70.

Niagara’s biggest lead of the game came with seven minutes left to play, and it precipitated by Pitt’s first real signs of life in the evening. After the Purple Eagles went ahead 64-52, the Panthers engineered their own run and it was led by the player who has been leading them all season: Xavier Johnson.

First, the freshman guard scored off a fast-break layup, and then, after senior Jared Wilson-Frame had his own fast-break basket, Johnson scored on a tough drive to the hoop. Niagara committed an offensive foul on the next possession, and Johnson responded by draining a three-point basket to cut the lead to three.

Niagara battled to stay ahead of the Panthers, but when Johnson’s basket to cut the lead to two with 44 seconds left was followed by Niagara guard James Towns stepping out of bounds, the momentum seemed to have shifted to the home team.

But Jared Wilson-Frame missed a look at a three and, after an offensive rebound, a layup. It looked like Pitt would get one more chance when Niagara failed to inbound the ball with 6.6 seconds left and the Panthers down 71-70, but Johnson’s attempt ran around the rim before bouncing out with the buzzer.

That ending came after Niagara had given Pitt all it could handle in the first half. The Panthers went into halftime trailing Niagara 34-33 after James Towns hit a buzzer-beater, and while Pitt took a quick lead when Au’Diese Toney hit a three to open the second half, the Purple Eagles took control. With 16:52 left in the game, Pitt led 42-38, but a 20-6 Niagara run, bolstered by 4-of-5 shooting from three, pushed the visitors to a 10-point lead.

And when Pitt cut that lead to seven, Niagara produced a 6-1 run to bump it back to double digits.

Johnson finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting for his ninth double-digit scoring effort in as many games, while fellow freshmen Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney has 12 each. Toney also grabbed nine rebounds.

The loss drops Pitt’s record to 7-2 as the Panthers head into Saturday’s Backyard Brawl against West Virginia in Morgantown.