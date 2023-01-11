The Pitt Panthers had built a double digit lead in the early stages of the second half, but an overwhelming run by Duke helped lead the Blue Devils to a 77-69 victory over the Panthers. Duke went on an extended 19-2 run that lasted over 8 minutes that erased a 10-point Pitt advantage, and out them in control of the game.

The Panthers woes extended on both ends of the floor. Pitt shot just 29% from the field in the second half, and allowed Duke to total 24 offensive rebounds. The Panthers had little answer for Duke freshman forward Kyle Filipowski, who finished with a game-high 28 points and collected 15 rebounds.

Pitt built an early 5-4 advantage and maintained the lead until the lengthy Duke run. The Panthers finished the first half strong on a 9-0 run to take a 43-32 lead into the break. Pitt's momentum looked to carry over in the early stages in the second half. Nelly Cummings buried some early jump shots and Pitt got the lead to 12 points.

Pitt was led by Jamarius Burton, who finished with a team-high 16 points. The senior guard struggled to get there, however, as he finished just 3-of-11 from the field in the second half. Burton also was credited with 5 of Pitt's 13 turnovers for the game.

Cummings supplied 14 points, with 10 coming after halftime. Nike Sibande came off the bench to provide 11, while Blake Hinson added 10 to also reach double figures for the 16th time in 17 games this season.



The Panthers were out-rebounded in this one 51-28. Starting center Federiko Federiko finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, and had to fight through foul trouble throughout the game. His reserve, Guillermo Diaz Graham, fouled out with 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Duke played the game without starting point guard, and it showed with 17 turnovers for the game. The Blue Devils adjusted, however, and put the focus inside. Ryan Young added 7 points and 10 rebounds, and he had a few efforts that extended plays for his team. Duke had 19 second chance points to Pitt's 8.

Pitt was once again without center John Hugley, who did not travel with the team to what the team called 'Non-Covid illiness'.

With the loss, Pitt sees its season record fall to 11-6 on the year with a 4-2 mark in ACC play. The Panthers return to action on Saturday when they take on Georgia Tech for a 3:00 p.m. tip in Atlanta.