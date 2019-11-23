BLACKSBURG, Va. - Pitt is at Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech. Keep up with the action here.

FIRST QUARTER

For the second consecutive game, Pitt won the coin toss and opted to defer, giving the home team the ball first. Virginia Tech got things going with its vaunted quarterback run game, as Hendon Hooker kept the ball and ran for nine yards on first down. A two-yard run from running back Deshawn McClease picked up a first down, but the Panthers clamped down after that and forced a punt.

Pitt's offense didn't seem to be concerned about the rain, as the Panthers came out throwing. The only problem was, every one of Kenny Pickett's first three passes fell incomplete, and Pitt went three-and-out.

Virginia Tech matched that performance on the Hokies' next drive, as the home team failed to convert a third-and-5 when Kylan Johnson and Jaylen Twyman corralled Hooker in the backfield for a sack.

Pitt's offense tried to run on its next drive, first with a sweep by Shocky Jacques-Louis and then with a straight rush attempt from V'Lique Carter, but those two plays combined to gain four yards, and on third-and-6, Taysir Mack couldn't pull in Pickett's pass, leading to another punt.

The defense continued its success on the third VT drive, stopping a screen pass for a loss and a second-down run for no gain but giving up a 10-yard pass on third-and-11. The Hokies went for it on fourth down, but the snap was off the mark and Pitt recovered the fumble at the 50. Despite the good field position, though, the Panthers couldn't capitalize, posting a third three-and-out.

The failed drive did set Pitt up to pin Virginia Tech back on a punt, and that happened when the Hokies had to start at their own 10. But the defense faltered, giving up a first down run and then, on second-and-3 from the 28, leaving a man wide open down the field.

Hooker found the receiver, Tayvion Robinson, and hit him with a clean pass. Robinson then broke several tackles and took off before he was tackled at the 1. On the next snap, James Mitchell ran in for the touchdown.

VIRGINIA TECH 7, PITT 0 - 3:16, 1st quarter

Things quickly snowballed on Pitt. After the touchdown, the Panthers took over at their own 25, but their first snap was doomed from the start: with only 10 players on the field, Pickett took the snap but quickly had to scramble, and before he was sacked, he fumbled.

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard recovered the fumble and ran in for a touchdown.

VIRGINIA TECH 14, PITT 0 - 3:07, 1st quarter

Pitt's offense got a first down on the next drive - its first time moving the chains in the game - but stumbled after that and had to punt for the fourth time as the first quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER

Virginia Tech opened the second quarter with the ball and gained two first downs - one on a 17-yard screen pass and another on a third-down defensive holding penalty. But the Hokies hurt themselves with a holding call of their own to set up a second-and-28 from which they could not recover.

With the ball at its own 32, Pitt's offense found success for the first time in the game on the next drive. Pickett started with a 31-yard pass to Jared Wayne and followed that with a 19-yard catch by Mack to get inside the 20. But after a scramble and a jet sweep, the Panthers found themselves looking at third-and-6 from the 14.

Pickett scrambled for four yards on that play, but his pass to Carter on fourth down was off the mark and incomplete, giving Virginia Tech possession at the 10.

From there, the Hokies marched. Led by Hooker, they faced just one third down as they picked up yards in chunks. And while they were stopped on a third-and-5 for just three yards, the Hokies got what they needed on fourth down thanks to Tyler Bentley jumping offsides.

Virginia Tech capitalized on the mistake. Robinson ran for 32 yards on a reverse on the next snap to get to the Pitt 3, and on second-and-goal, Hooker floated a fade pass to Turner, who caught it in the end zone.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, PITT 0 - 0:45, 2nd quarter

Pitt tried a few pass plays on the final possession of the half, but they didn't accomplish anything, and the Panthers went to the locker room trailing by three touchdowns.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, PITT 0 - Halftime

After his best game of the season against North Carolina, Pickett had one of the worst halves of his career against Virginia Tech, completing 5-of-13 for 56 yards. Pitt gained just 77 yards and three first downs in the first half. Meanwhile, Hooker was 7-of-8 for 129 yards and a touchdown and Virginia Tech ran for 75 yards as a team.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the second half and needed a strong drive to keep the Panthers in the game. They got a good start when Pickett and Wayne connected for a 20-yard pass on first down, but then they ran into trouble. A false start turned second-and-10 into second-and-15, and then Pitt had to use a timeout before getting the next snap off.

The Panthers got some help with a personal foul to move the ball into Virginia Tech territory and then got inside the 30 with an eight-yard pass to Wayne. But a holding penalty on Jimmy Morrissey backed the offense up, and the Panthers couldn't get closer to than the 38 before they had to punt.

Pitt's defense managed to force three-and-outs on each of Virginia Tech's next two possessions, but the offense couldn't do anything and followed each of those two drives with a three-and-out of its own.

Virginia Tech looked like it was going to add points for the first time in the second half on the final drive of the third quarter. The Hokies converted a third-and-3 on a McClease run and then hit a 27-yard pass play to get into Pitt territory. But a screen pass on third-and-12 from the 32 was blown up for a five-yard loss to force a punt as the third quarter ended.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt wasn't in a great spot to open the final 15 minutes, starting at its own 5 but moving out to the 25 before A.J. Davis was stuffed on a third-and-1 rush attempt. On fourth down, Pickett dropped back from the shotgun and threw for Aaron Mathews; the receiver was open on the play, but a Virginia Tech defensive line reached up and batted the pass down.

The failed fourth down try gave the Hokies the ball at the Pitt 25, and they quickly got inside the 15 on a face mask penalty. Then, on the very next snap, Pitt safety Paris Ford had a questionable hit on Turner as he ran a jet sweep; after review, Ford was ejected from the game and will miss the first half of next week's finale against Boston College.

The targeting penalty moved the ball to the 4, and three plays later, Hooker tossed a fade to Damon Hazelton for a touchdown.

VIRGINIA TECH 28, PITT 0 - 10:12, 4th quarter

Pitt's offense continued to struggle after the touchdown. The Panthers got a 26-yard run on first down from Carter out of the Wildcat formation, but couldn't gain much more after that and failed on fourth-and-3 from the Virginia Tech 42. The defense responded with a three-and-out after the Hokies replaced their quarterback, but Pitt's offense faced a near-similar result when Nick Patti took over for Pickett.

Patti's drive gained one first down when a 14-yard pass to Mathews converted third-and-6, but the offense couldn't get any further down the field and had to punt.

Virginia Tech managed one first down on the next series before bringing out the victory formation to end the game.

VIRGINIA TECH 28, PITT 0 - Final

The loss drops Pitt's record to 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in the ACC. The Panthers will close the regular season with a home game against Boston College next Saturday at Heinz Field.