BLACKSBURG, Va. - Pitt is at Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech. Keep up with the action here.

FIRST QUARTER

For the second consecutive game, Pitt won the coin toss and opted to defer, giving the home team the ball first. Virginia Tech got things going with its vaunted quarterback run game, as Hendon Hooker kept the ball and ran for nine yards on first down. A two-yard run from running back Deshawn McClease picked up a first down, but the Panthers clamped down after that and forced a punt.

Pitt's offense didn't seem to be concerned about the rain, as the Panthers came out throwing. The only problem was, every one of Kenny Pickett's first three passes fell incomplete, and Pitt went three-and-out.

Virginia Tech matched that performance on the Hokies' next drive, as the home team failed to convert a third-and-5 when Kylan Johnson and Jaylen Twyman corralled Hooker in the backfield for a sack.

Pitt's offense tried to run on its next drive, first with a sweep by Shocky Jacques-Louis and then with a straight rush attempt from V'Lique Carter, but those two plays combined to gain four yards, and on third-and-6, Taysir Mack couldn't pull in Pickett's pass, leading to another punt.

The defense continued its success on the third VT drive, stopping a screen pass for a loss and a second-down run for no gain but giving up a 10-yard pass on third-and-11. The Hokies went for it on fourth down, but the snap was off the mark and Pitt recovered the fumble at the 50. Despite the good field position, though, the Panthers couldn't capitalize, posting a third three-and-out.

The failed drive did set Pitt up to pin Virginia Tech back on a punt, and that happened when the Hokies had to start at their own 10. But the defense faltered, giving up a first down run and then, on second-and-3 from the 28, leaving a man wide open down the field.

Hooker found the receiver, Tayvion Robinson, and hit him with a clean pass. Robinson then broke several tackles and took off before he was tackled at the 1. On the next snap, James Mitchell ran in for the touchdown.

VIRGINIA TECH 7, PITT 0 - 3:16, 1st quarter

Things quickly snowballed on Pitt. After the touchdown, the Panthers took over at their own 25, but their first snap was doomed from the start: with only 10 players on the field, Pickett took the snap but quickly had to scramble, and before he was sacked, he fumbled.

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard recovered the fumble and ran in for a touchdown.

VIRGINIA TECH 14, PITT 0 - 3:07, 1st quarter

Pitt's offense got a first down on the next drive - its first time moving the chains in the game - but stumbled after that and had to punt for the fourth time as the first quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER

Virginia Tech opened the second quarter with the ball and gained two first downs - one on a 17-yard screen pass and another on a third-down defensive holding penalty. But the Hokies hurt themselves with a holding call of their own to set up a second-and-28 from which they could not recover.

With the ball at its own 32, Pitt's offense found success for the first time in the game on the next drive. Pickett started with a 31-yard pass to Jared Wayne and followed that with a 19-yard catch by Mack to get inside the 20. But after a scramble and a jet sweep, the Panthers found themselves looking at third-and-6 from the 14.

Pickett scrambled for four yards on that play, but his pass to Carter on fourth down was off the mark and incomplete, giving Virginia Tech possession at the 10.

From there, the Hokies marched. Led by Hooker, they faced just one third down as they picked up yards in chunks. And while they were stopped on a third-and-5 for just three yards, the Hokies got what they needed on fourth down thanks to Tyler Bentley jumping offsides.

Virginia Tech capitalized on the mistake. Robinson ran for 32 yards on a reverse on the next snap to get to the Pitt 3, and on second-and-goal, Hooker floated a fade pass to Turner, who caught it in the end zone.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, PITT 0 - 0:45, 2nd quarter

Pitt tried a few pass plays on the final possession of the half, but they didn't accomplish anything, and the Panthers went to the locker room trailing by three touchdowns.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, PITT 0 - Halftime

After his best game of the season against North Carolina, Pickett had one of the worst halves of his career against Virginia Tech, completing 5-of-13 for 56 yards. Pitt gained just 77 yards and three first downs in the first half. Meanwhile, Hooker was 7-of-8 for 129 yards and a touchdown and Virginia Tech ran for 75 yards as a team.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the second half and needed a strong drive to keep the Panthers in the game. They got a good start when Pickett and Wayne connected for a 20-yard pass on first down, but then they ran into trouble. A false start turned second-and-10 into second-and-15, and then Pitt had to use a timeout before getting the next snap off.

The Panthers got some help with a personal foul to move the ball into Virginia Tech territory and then got inside the 30 with an eight-yard pass to Wayne. But a holding penalty on Jimmy Morrissey backed the offense up, and the Panthers couldn't get closer to than the 38 before they had to punt.