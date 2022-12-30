Pitt falls behind 28-14 after UCLA pick-six
Pitt is facing UCLA in the Sun Bowl today. Here’s the latest from the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Pitt got the ball to open the game and Nick Patti led the team onto the field as the starting quarterback for the first time since the Peach Bowl last December. After a miscue led to a delay of game penalty on first down, Patti showed his mobility with a 42-yard run into UCLA territory. A series of short passes kept the Panthers moving, but once they got inside the 10, things stalled. Patti was nearly intercepted on a pass to Jared Wayne on first-and-goal and then lost a yard on a quarterback keeper on second down. Patti scrambled on third down but was stopped short, leaving Ben Sauls to score the first points of the game on a 22-yard field goal.
PITT 3, UCLA 0 - 8:05, 1st quarter
Pitt’s defense had UCLA in a third down on the Bruins’ first drive, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed his prowess by rushing for a first down on third-and-5. Two plays later, he showed his arm with a 51-yard catch-and-run pass to Kam Brown. That one put UCLA at the Pitt 11, and Thompson-Robinson converted the drive with a throw to Logan Loya, who was lost by the Pitt defense and ran into the end zone untouched.
UCLA 7, PITT 3 - 5:15, 1st quarter
Pitt’s next drive looked like it was going to end before it got going after Daniel Carter was stopped short of picking up a third-and-3. But in an early gamble, Pat Narduzzi opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Pitt 31. Patti initially fumbled the snap, but Rodney Hammond picked it up and fell forward for two yards and a first down. Hammond kept things going with a 20-yard run into UCLA territory, but the offense stalled again when a third-and-5 pass to Bub Means from the UCLA 31 was dropped. Sauls finished the drive, though, with a good field goal from 49 yards to cut the lead to one.
UCLA 7, PITT 6 - 0:00, 1st quarter
SECOND QUARTER
Pitt kicked off to open the second quarter and UCLA started marching. The Panthers’ defense stepped up to force third-and-8 at the Pitt 48, but on that snap, Thompson-Robinson went deep to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who pulled in the catch for a 49-yard gain to the Pitt 4. Two plays later, Thompson-Robinson plunged into the end zone for another touchdown.
UCLA 14, PITT 6 - 11:57, 2nd quarter
Pitt went three-and-out on its next drive, and the game seemed to be slipping away as Thompson-Robinson went to work and marched the Bruins inside the Pitt 20. But on first down from there, the UCLA quarterback made his first mistake when a pass to Loya went off the receiver’s hands and was intercepted by Tylar Wiltz.
The Panthers’ offense took the field with some momentum after the turnover, and the Patti-led group made its first big play in the passing game when, on second-and-10 from the Pitt 16, Patti scrambled before heaving a deep pass to Bub Means, who made the catch for a 45-yard gain into UCLA territory.
After that, a serious of short passes and runs from Hammond drove Pitt to the UCLA 15, and on second down, Patti scrambled again before firing a shot into the end zone for Means.
The offense stayed out to try a two-point conversion, and Patti made it happen with a quick roll-out throw to Konata Mumpfield to tie the game.
PITT 14, UCLA 14 - 3:49, 2nd quarter
UCLA took the ball back with less than four minutes on the clock and once again, Thompson-Robinson went to work. After he was sacked on first down from the UCLA 41, the Bruins quarterback moved the chains several times with quick-hitters before he fired a shot down the middle of the field to Mokiao-Atimalala, who made the catch for a 28-yard touchdown.
UCLA 21, PITT 14 - 0:57, 2nd quarter
Pitt’s final possession of the half started with 57 seconds left on the clock, but rather than run out the time, the Panthers tried to throw. Patti’s first attempt was incomplete and he had to scramble on second down, but the resulting tackle seemed to shake him up and he had to leave the game. Nate Yarnell replaced Patti and promptly threw a 16-yard pass to Wayne in triple coverage. After one more pass, Yarnell came out as Patti returned. Nothing came of the drive, though, and Pitt punted to end the half.
UCLA 21, PITT 14 - Halftime
THIRD QUARTER
UCLA got the ball to open the second half, and the Bruins didn’t look like they missed a beat, driving deep into Pitt territory with ease. But on third-and-4 from the Pitt 17, another Thompson-Robinson pass was tipped and intercepted. This time the pick came from redshirt freshman safety Javon McIntyre, who was making his first career start, and it gave the Panthers possession at their own 13.
Pitt couldn’t do anything with the turnover, going three-and-out and punting, but the defense got the ball right back with its first three-and-out of the game.
A bad punt put the Panthers at their own 48 to start the drive, and on second-and-3 Patti tried a screen pass to Mumpfield. But the throw was high and UCLA’s Jaylin Davies intercepted it. With no one in front of him, Davies ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
UCLA 28, PITT 14 - 8:45, 3rd quarter