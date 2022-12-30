Pitt is facing UCLA in the Sun Bowl today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the game and Nick Patti led the team onto the field as the starting quarterback for the first time since the Peach Bowl last December. After a miscue led to a delay of game penalty on first down, Patti showed his mobility with a 42-yard run into UCLA territory. A series of short passes kept the Panthers moving, but once they got inside the 10, things stalled. Patti was nearly intercepted on a pass to Jared Wayne on first-and-goal and then lost a yard on a quarterback keeper on second down. Patti scrambled on third down but was stopped short, leaving Ben Sauls to score the first points of the game on a 22-yard field goal.

PITT 3, UCLA 0 - 8:05, 1st quarter

Pitt’s defense had UCLA in a third down on the Bruins’ first drive, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed his prowess by rushing for a first down on third-and-5. Two plays later, he showed his arm with a 51-yard catch-and-run pass to Kam Brown. That one put UCLA at the Pitt 11, and Thompson-Robinson converted the drive with a throw to Logan Loya, who was lost by the Pitt defense and ran into the end zone untouched.

UCLA 7, PITT 3 - 5:15, 1st quarter

Pitt’s next drive looked like it was going to end before it got going after Daniel Carter was stopped short of picking up a third-and-3. But in an early gamble, Pat Narduzzi opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Pitt 31. Patti initially fumbled the snap, but Rodney Hammond picked it up and fell forward for two yards and a first down. Hammond kept things going with a 20-yard run into UCLA territory, but the offense stalled again when a third-and-5 pass to Bub Means from the UCLA 31 was dropped. Sauls finished the drive, though, with a good field goal from 49 yards to cut the lead to one.

UCLA 7, PITT 6 - 0:00, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt kicked off to open the second quarter and UCLA started marching. The Panthers’ defense stepped up to force third-and-8 at the Pitt 48, but on that snap, Thompson-Robinson went deep to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who pulled in the catch for a 49-yard gain to the Pitt 4. Two plays later, Thompson-Robinson plunged into the end zone for another touchdown.

UCLA 14, PITT 6 - 11:57, 2nd quarter