SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Pitt is taking on No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend today. Keep up with all the action here.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss to open the game and deferred, giving the ball to Notre Dame's offense and quarterback Ian Book. The Irish picked up two first downs before the Panthers got their first big play of the game: a 16-yard sack by Rashad Weaver on first-and-10 from the Notre Dame 48. Book and the Irish never recovered and had to punt.

Pitt's first drive started at its own 12, and while the Panthers seemed to be stalled at the 30 on a fourth-and-3, Notre Dame jumped offsides, giving Pitt a fresh set of downs. From there, Kenny Pickett led a methodical drive. Powered by a running game that seemed to pick up where it left off last week, Pitt's offense moved down the field until Qadree Ollison took a snap from the Wildcat and punched it into the end zone from nine yards out to give Pitt the first score of the game.

In all, Pitt's touchdown drive covered 88 yards on 17 plays and took nearly 10 minutes off the clock.

PITT 7, NOTRE DAME 0 (1:26, 1st quarter)

Notre Dame's second drive got a big boost when Book took off on a 22-yard scramble to avoid pressure on third-and-5. But on the ensuing first down, Book was again under pressure and this time he threw the ball on the run. Pitt cornerback Jason Pinnock read the pass and picked it off to give Pitt possession heading into the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt's offense couldn't capitalize on the turnover, going three-and-out on the next possession. And after the Panthers' defense forced another Notre Dame punt, the offense struggled again, going three-and-out with a holding penalty making life particularly difficult.

Notre Dame brought Pitt's punt back across midfield, and the Irish started at the Panthers' 49. Book led a pair of third-down conversions, but he also took what was ruled a late hit by Pitt defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, which drew a 15-yard roughing penalty.

Book couldn't move the sticks when Notre Dame got close to the end zone, though, as his scramble on third-and-8 only gained five yards and the Irish had to settle for a field goal to get on the board.

PITT 7, NOTRE DAME 3 (4:34, 2nd quarter)

Pitt's offense had no answer for Notre Dame's field goal, posting a three-and-out and gaining five yards in the process. After the Panthers scored on their first possession, Pickett and the offense posted three consecutive three-and-outs.

Notre Dame took the ball looking to score before the half, and the Irish appeared to be well on their way, driving from their own 34 to inside the Pitt 10. But once again, the Panthers' defense stepped up with a pair of sacks to push Notre Dame back to the 24. From there, Irish kicker Justin Yoon converted a 41-yard field goal, and the teams headed for the locker room.

PITT 7, NOTRE DAME 6 (Halftime)

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the second half, but the offense didn't have to do anything, as Maurice Ffrench took the kickoff and returned it 99 yards up the sideline for his second kick return touchdown of the season.

PITT 14, NOTRE DAME 6 (14:46, 3rd quarter)