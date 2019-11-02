ATLANTA - Pitt has a Coastal Division matchup against Georgia Tech today, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Being able to call the coin toss didn't help Pitt's chances of winning it, as the Panthers lost the toss for the ninth time in nine games this season. Georgia Tech opted to defer and Pitt took the ball first.

On their first possession of the game, the Panthers looked sharp. Kenny Pickett opened things by throwing to Nakia Griffin-Stewart, who dropped two passes last week but caught this one for nine yards. The offense then picked up a first down with a 17-yard screen pass to Maurice Ffrench and kept the chains moving with runs by V'Lique Carter and a 23-yard pass to Taysir Mack. But once the Panthers got inside the red zone, things fell apart.

On first down from the 15, Pickett had to scramble and threw an incomplete pass to Mack. On second down, Nolan Ulizio jumped and cost Pitt five yards. The Panthers got six yards back with a pass from Pickett to Mack on second-and-15, but a third-down pass on a scramble sailed wide of the end zone, and Pitt had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Alex Kessman.

PITT 3, GEORGIA TECH 0 - 11:14, 1st quarter

Georgia Tech worked at establishing its rushing attack on the Yellow Jackets' first possession, but the home team didn't find much success. Georgia Tech got one first down but never cleared the 30-yard line before punting back to Pitt.

The Panthers' next possession didn't last long, though, as Pickett's deep shot to Ffrench on first down was intercepted by an apparently-unseen Georgia Tech safety. Pitt's defense made short work of the Yellow Jackets and gave the ball right back to the Panthers' offense, and that unit had another one-play drive.

This one went better than the last, as Vincent Davis took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation on first down, found a hole and won a foot race for a 62-yard touchdown.

PITT 10, GEORGIA TECH 0 - 6:25, 1st quarter

Pitt's defense produced another three-and-out after the touchdown, but the offense followed that with another turnover. After moving away from the shadow of the end zone, Pickett threw for Griffin-Stewart on second-and-7 from the Pitt 27, but the pass was a bit high and glanced off the tight end's hands and into the arms of a Georgia Tech safety for Pickett's second interception of the game.

Georgia Tech took possession at the Pitt 40 and used its running game to drive inside the 20 as time ran out on the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Yellow Jackets opted to try a field goal, but the kick was off the mark and Pitt's shutout continued. The Panthers took possession at their own 20 and looked like they were in rhythm. Pickett moved the offense close to midfield, but a first down pass to Ffrench across the 50 was caught and then fumbled, and Georgia Tech recovered for the third turnover of the half.

This time, the Yellow Jackets turned it into points. On first down from the GT 44, receiver Ahmarean Brown got behind Pitt's defense and quarterback James Graham floated a pass to him that went for a score.

PITT 10, GEORGIA TECH 7 - 13:24, 2nd quarter

Pitt answered Georgia Tech's touchdown with the Panthers' best drive of the game so far. After Pickett and Ffrench connected to move the ball across midfield and then again twice more to get the ball to the 21, Pickett threw to Shocky Jacques-Louis near the goal line. The sophomore was covered but made an incredible effort to corral the touchdown catch.

PITT 17, GEORGIA TECH 7 - 9:34, 2nd quarter

Georgia Tech's next drive got off to a bad start for Pitt. The Yellow Jackets didn't score, but on their first play, linebacker Phil Campbell leveled Graham with a hit as he was throwing and the officials ruled it targeting, ejecting the redshirt junior from the game.

The defense recovered after allowing one subsequent first down and forced the Yellow Jackets into their fourth punt of the game.

Pitt's ensuing possession started at the 3 after the punt took a long roll, but the Panthers got away from their own end zone when Pickett hit Ffrench for a 13-yard gain on third-and-6 from the 7. A substitution penalty on Georgia Tech moved the ball to the 25; from there, Pickett and Griffin-Stewart moved the ball to the 39 and a Ffrench reception and an A.J. Davis run got the ball across midfield.

But the drive stalled at the 43 when Pickett threw high for Mack and Pitt had to punt for the first time in the game. The punt was almost perfect, as the ball rolled toward the end zone with Aaron Mathews and Jazzee Stocker waiting for it. But they couldn't keep it from touching the goal line, and the kick went for a touchback.

Georgia Tech didn't do anything with the extra yards, going three-and-out for the third time in the half and punted back to Pitt. The Panthers took over at their own 40 and gained a net of five yards before time ran out on the first half.

PITT 17, GEORGIA TECH 7 - Halftime

The Panthers took a 10-point lead into halftime but the advantage could have been more considerable in the visitors' favor. Pickett threw for 173 yards and a touchdown but also had two interceptions. Neither of those led to Georgia Tech points, but Ffrench's fumble did. The senior receiver did have one of his better halves otherwise, catching seven passes for 73 yards.

Meanwhile, Pitt's defense was as stingy as expected against Georgia Tech's offense. The Yellow Jackets struck on a 51-yard touchdown pass, but the other 25 plays they ran gained a total of 57 yards. Georgia Tech converted 1-of-7 third downs and gained just five first downs. The best thing the Yellow Jackets did was not turn the ball over in the first two frames.

THIRD QUARTER



