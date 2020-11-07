Panther-lair - Pitt beats Florida State 41-17

Pitt is in Tallahassee to face Florida State today, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Florida State won the coin toss and opted to defer, giving Pitt the ball to open the game. Right away, the Panthers were in trouble with a third-and-long, but Kenny Pickett, who made his first start since the Boston College game, converted the down with a 49-yard pass to Jared Wayne.

That moved Pitt into FSU territory, but the drive stalled at the 32 after Pickett took a couple shots at the end zone. Alex Kessman came out to try a 51-yard field goal and the kick was good to give the Panthers the first lead of the game.

PITT 3, FLORIDA STATE 0 - 12:31, 1st quarter

Pitt's first drive was built largely on one big play, but Florida State had a lot more success when it took the ball following the field goal. Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles marched 75 yards on 10 plays, gaining positive yards on nine of those 10 snaps and facing just one third down to get inside the 5.

On second-and-goal from the 1, FSU tight end Wyatt Rector shifted under center, took the snap and ran in for the game's first touchdown.

FLORIDA STATE 7, PITT 3 - 9:28, 1st quarter

Pitt's offense didn't have any more success on its second drive than it did on the first, picking up one first down before failing to convert third-and-4 and punting, but the kick plus a holding penalty backed FSU up to its own 5.

Things were looking good for Pitt's defense with the Seminoles facing third-and-3 at the 12, but Travis kept the ball for a quarterback run, found a hole in the defense and burst through to the second level where there was no one to stop him.

Travis ran 88 yards for FSU's second touchdown, as the Seminoles stretched their lead.

FLORIDA STATE 14, PITT 3 - 5:11, 1st quarter

Pitt's offense went three-and-out after Florida State's touchdown, but the Panthers showed signs of life on the next drive. Facing third-and-7, Travis dropped back to pass but his throw was off the mark and Pitt sophomore cornerback A.J. Woods picked it off for the game's first turnover.

The Panthers struck quick after the interception, as Pickett fired a 26-yard shot to Jordan Addison to get to the FSU 6. From there, an incomplete pass and a five-yard run got the ball to the 1, and the coaches decided to send in redshirt sophomore quarterback Nick Patti, who took the shotgun snap and ran in for the Panthers' first touchdown since the Miami game.

FLORIDA STATE 14, PITT 10 - 2:04, 1st quarter

After Pitt's touchdown, FSU started marching. The Seminoles seemed to be stopped when they ran into a fourth-and-1 at their own 34, but running back La'Damian Webb converted that with a five-yard run. Webb later converted a third-and-2, but after FSU got across the Pitt 40, the Panthers' defense stepped up.

First, SirVocea Dennis sacked Travis for an 11-yard loss to set up third-and-16. Then, when FSU tried to convert another fourth down, Patrick Jones dropped Travis for his first sack of the day.

With Pitt's defense building some momentum, the offense took over and went to work. The Panthers picked up yards in small chunks and got inside the FSU 20 before an illegal block penalty on Daniel Carter pushed them back, leading to a 45-yard field goal attempt from Kessman that went wide and left Pitt scoreless on the drive.

The defense picked up the slack, though, as FSU's offense imploded a bit. A false start turned first-and-10 into first-and-15, and after an incomplete pass, Travis was dropped for an eight-yard loss thanks to a John Morgan sack.

Pitt's pass rush got to Travis again on third down and forced a punt that D.J. Turner returned to the FSU 41. Addison got things started with a 12-yard pickup on a sweep before Vincent Davis took a handoff and scrambled 28 yards to the FSU 1. Two plays later, Patti came in and ran for his second touchdown of the game to give Pitt the lead.

PITT 17, FLORIDA STATE 14 - 5:57, 2nd quarter

The Seminoles gained one first down after the Pitt touchdown, but the Panthers stepped up to force a fourth-and-2 and FSU decided to try for a first down from its own 48. The Lawrance Toafili run was stopped for a one-yard loss, giving Pitt the ball in FSU territory.

Two plays later, Pickett followed a 28-yard pass to Addison with a 10-yard scramble to get into the end zone for a touchdown of his own.

PITT 24, FLORIDA STATE 14 - 2:35, 2nd quarter

Both teams traded three-and-outs after the touchdown, but on the final drive of the half, FSU 40 yards on six plays - aided by two 15-yard penalties - to set up a 47-yard field goal by Parker Grothaus.

PITT 24, FLORIDA STATE 17 - Halftime

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt struck quick to open the second half. Florida State got the ball to open the half but came out with James Blackman at quarterback due to an injury to Travis. Blackman didn't have a good go of it, as his pass on third down was intercepted by Damar Hamlin.

After a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the FSU 4, Vincent Davis ran in for the score.

PITT 31, FLORIDA STATE 17 - 13:32, 3rd quarter

That touchdown would be the only score of the third quarter for either team, though, as Florida State swapped Blackman out for freshman Chubba Purdy, but it didn't go much better. Purdy completed 7-of-10 passes for 13 yards and was sacked once in the third quarter as the Seminoles had to punt twice.

Pitt's offense didn't do much more, going three-and-out on its second possession of the quarter, but as the fourth quarter began, the Panthers were driving into Florida State territory.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt's first play in the final frame was a sweep for Addison that didn't go anywhere, but on third-and-7, Pickett threw to the freshman receiver in the middle of the zone. Addison broke a tackle to get the first down and then ran for the end zone, where the play was ruled a touchdown.

Upon review. the call was overturned, giving Pitt first-and-goal at the 1. The coaches turned to Patti again, but this time, the redshirt sophomore quarterback was stuffed on three consecutive plays.

Kessman finished the drive with a 19-yard field goal.

PITT 34, FLORIDA STATE 17 - 12:01, 4th quarter

Florida State managed one first down on its next drive when Purdy scrambled for six yards on third-and-5, but the Seminoles couldn't move the ball after that and had to punt again.

Pitt took the ball back with a 17-point lead and the coaches appeared to be comfortable with that advantage, as they called two handoffs and a short pass for a three-and-out.

The Panthers' defense made its biggest play of the game on the next drive, as Purdy dropped back to pass on second-and-10, but the throw was picked off by Brandon Hill, who ran 50 yards for a touchdown.

PITT 41, FLORIDA STATE 17 - 6:25, 4th quarter

Florida State's final drive gained 12 yards on six plays before Pitt got the ball back with 4:05 remaining in the game. Using a lineup of reserves from the offensive line to the running backs and quarterback, the Panthers handed the ball to Daniel Carter and Israel Abanikanda on seven alternating snaps to gain 29 yards and finish the win.

PITT 41, FLORIDA STATE 17 - Final