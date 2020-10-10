Panther-lair - Pitt trails by three at halftime

Pitt is at Boston College looking for a bounce-back win. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Boston College won the coin toss and opted to defer, giving Pitt the ball first. After Vincent Davis ran for six yards on the first play of the game, the Panthers started throwing and moved into BC territory as a result. But a fumbled handoff and a dropped pass killed the drive, leading to the first punt of the day.

Boston College took the field and went right to tight end Hunter Long. The No. 1 receiver in the ACC opened the drive with a 26-yard reception; three plays later, quarterback Phil Jurkovec moved the Eagles into Pitt territory with a 27-yard pass on third down.

BC kept marching from there. Using a mix of run and pass to get inside the Pitt 15. But after a fumble was overturned, Jurkovec threw incomplete on third-and-6 from the 8, leading to a field goal for the day’s first points.

BOSTON COLLEGE 3, PITT 0 - 9:30, 1st quarter

Pitt took the ball at its own 25 for the next drive and immediately went to the pass, as Kenny Pickett threw to Taysir Mack for a big 27-yard pickup to start the possession. The drive seemed to stall after that, though, when an option play on third-and-8 from the BC 46 went nowhere. But the Eagles were called for an offside penalty on the ensuing punt, and Pat Narduzzi responded by bringing his offense back on the field to attempt a fourth-and-3.

Pickett converted that with a pass to Jordan Addison, and the drive kept going. Pickett and Addison connected again to pick up a first down on third-and-3, and the Panthers got another third-down conversion when Davis ran 14 yards on third-and-2 to get inside the BC 5.

Two plays later, Pickett pushed the pile into the end zone for a touchdown.

PITT 7, BOSTON COLLEGE 3 - 3:15, 1st quarter

Pitt's defense held Boston College to a three-and-out after the touchdown, but the offense couldn't capitalize. BC's punt put the ball at the Pitt 9, and from there, the Panthers moved backward. Two penalties cost Pitt yards, and Pickett threw incomplete on third-and-13, leading to a punt.

SECOND QUARTER

Kirk Christodoulou helped Pitt with field position by booming a punt 61 yards, but Boston College came up big. After getting across midfield with a couple passing plays, Jurkovec fired a deep pass to Zay Flowers and found the BC receiver for a 44-yard touchdown.

BOSTON COLLEGE 10, PITT 7 - 13:00, 2nd quarter

Pitt's offense had an answer for Boston College's touchdown - albeit with some help from the Eagles. After the Panther's ensuing drive seemed to have stalled with an incomplete pass on third down near midfield, Pitt got bailed out on a pass interference penalty to get a free first down.

That script was repeated on the next snap, when Pickett threw to Shocky Jacques-Louis near the goal line on first down from the 34. But Boston College committed another pass interference to give the Panthers the ball at the 19. Two plays later, Pickett hit Israel Abanikanda on a swing pass, and the freshman running back ran down the sideline for a score.

PITT 14, BOSTON COLLEGE 10 - 10:35, 2nd quarter

Following the Pitt touchdown, Boston College took over at its 25 and started marching. The Eagles converted a third-and-1 on a Patrick Garwo two-yard run and then picked up 15 yards thanks to a roughing call.

Boston College made its own luck after that when Jurkovec threw a 26-yard pass to his running back and then scrambled for 12 yards on third-and-9 to get to the 8. On second-and-goal from the 2, though, it appeared that Phil Campbell stripped Garwo, but the call on the field - that Garwo was down before the ball came out - was upheld on review.

Pitt's defense stuffed Garwo on third-and-goal, but Boston College hurried back to the line of scrimmage and Jurkovec found a way across the goal line from the 2 to take the lead back.

BOSTON COLLEGE 17, PITT 14 - 4:50, 2nd quarter

Pitt's offense had no response to the touchdown. After getting a first down on a pass from Pickett to Jared Wayne, the Panthers stumbled. They almost got 15 yards on a late hit penalty, but Gabe Houy was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for retaliating, and the penalties offset, setting up a third-and-7 that wasn't converted.

The Panthers' defense finally showed up on the next drive, though. After Boston College converted third-and-4, Patrick Jones sacked Jurkovec on the ensuing first down and then Jones and Chase Pine got to the BC quarterback again on third down to force a punt.

After using two defensive timeouts to conserve clock, Pitt's offense took the ball at its own 49 with 40 seconds left in the half. The Panthers moved into Boston College territory and seemed to have a huge play on a pass from Pickett to Mack, but the Pitt receiver was called for offensive pass interference.

The penalty pushed the Panthers back, and with four seconds left, Alex Kessman attempted a 55-yard field goal, but the redshirt senior kicker pushed it wide right and Pitt went to the locker room trailing by three.

BOSTON COLLEGE 17, PITT 14 - Halftime