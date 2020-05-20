Pitt extends offer to in-state 2022 lineman
Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders has spent some time building up relationships on the recruiting trail in the Philadelphia area. Most of the players Pitt has offered from Philadelphia have come fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news