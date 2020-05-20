News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt extends offer to in-state 2022 lineman

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders has spent some time building up relationships on the recruiting trail in the Philadelphia area. Most of the players Pitt has offered from Philadelphia have come fro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}