News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pitt enters mix for South Carolina PG

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Jeff Capel and his staff have been looking to identify some point guard targets in the class 2020 and recently the staff issued a pair of offers. One of those players that landed an offer was Myles...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}