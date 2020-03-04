The 2019-20 regular season has come to an end for the Pitt basketball program with a 73-57 loss to Georgia Tech. The Panthers finish the year with a 15-16 overall record and end the year on a seven-game losing streak. Pitt falls to 6-14 in the ACC and will await this weekend's slate of games to find out its seed in the conference tournament that begins on Thursday in Greensboro (NC).

Pitt found itself trailing 30-12 with 3:41 remaining in the first half and the team looked down and out, but three straight 3-pointers by Ryan Murphy, Gerald Drumgoole, and Xavier Johnson cut the halftime deficit to single digits.

The Panthers carried that momentum into the second half and Pitt had the Georgia Tech lead down to 34-30 on a pair of Justin Champagnie free throws at the 16:43 mark of the game. From there, however, Georgia Tech went on a quick 8-0 run and got the lead back up to double digits and the Panthers never got closer from there.

Pitt had trouble containing Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvardo, who got the best of the individual point guard battle with Johnson. Alvardo finished with a game-high 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Pitt was led on offense by senior center Eric Hamilton, who finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds off the bench playing in his native Atlanta.

Justin Champagnie, also found double figures he totaled 11 points. Champagnie struggled from the field, however as he shot just 2-of-8 from the floor. It was quite the contrast from the first time these two teams met.



In the February 8th meeting, a 73-64 Pitt win over the Yellow Jackets, Champagnie posted 30 points on 12-17 shooting. He received a lot more attention from Georgia Tech in this meeting and had trouble getting clean looks at the basket.

Pitt's starting sophomore trio of Johnson, Trey McGowens, and Au'Diese Toney struggled and shot a combined 6-26 from the floor. Johnson fouled out late and was hit with a technical for arguing with the official as he walked off the floor.

During Pitt's seven game losing streak to conclude the regular season, Wednesday loss was the fifth one by double figures for Jeff Capel's squad. With the loss in Atlanta, Pitt finished the regular season with a 2-9 record in true road games, including losing the final eight of the season.