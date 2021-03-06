Panther-lair - Pitt ends regular season with a loss to Clemson

Clemson got off to a hot start on Saturday afternoon and Pitt had trouble keeping up for 40 minutes as the Tigers went onto win by a score of 74-62. Clemson, the lowest scoring team in the ACC, used a strong offensive performance from the three-point line to build and maintain a steady lead over Pitt throughout the contest.

The Tigers were led by Al-Amir Dawes, who poured in a game-high 18 points. Clemson also got double digit scoring from Hunter Tyson (16) and Aamir Simms (12). As a team, Brad Brownell's squad went 12-25 from behind the three-point line.

Clemson had built the first half lead to as much as 16 points. Pitt star sophomore Justin Champagnie picked up his second foul with 6:26 left in the half, and things looked bleak for Pitt. But the Panthers battled back on the road to make it a game. Pitt got the Clemson lead down to 38-36 at the halftime break thanks to a late 9-4 push keyed by 5 points from seldom-used reserve Gerald Drumgoole.

Pitt started the second half 0-4 from the floor and five quick points from Clemson forced a timeout from Jeff Capel. Pitt responded, however. Pitt got the game back to within two points at the 16:43 mark, but never got any closer than that. The Tigers used a 9-0 run to get the lead up to double digits with 13:58 left in the game and kept the Panthers at a distance the rest of the contest.

Champagnie had struggled at the start of the game with foul trouble, but in the end led the Pitt offense down the stretch. The sophomore finished with 13 points, but a season-low 4 rebounds.

As a team, Pitt shot it well early and made eight 3-pointers in the game. Pitt was narrowly out-rebounded by the Tigers 26-25. The Panthers were plagued by turnovers in this one as well and finished the game with 13.

The win for Clemson also makes it eight in a row in the series over Pitt. The Panthers last victory over Clemson came in the program's inaugural season in the ACC back in 2014.

This marks the fifth straight season the Pitt basketball program has ended the year with a losing record. Pitt concludes the year with a 10-11 regular season record and a 6-10 mark in ACC play. The Panthers will begin the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Greensboro with an opponent and time to be determined.