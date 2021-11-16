Pitt edges UNC-Wilmington 59-51

Pitt picked up its first win of the 2021-22 season with a 59-51 victory over UNC-Wilmington at the Petersen Events Center. It was not a conventional win by any means, but after starting 0-2 the Panthers needed to get into the win column and they managed to do that on Tuesday evening.

Pitt led 34-21 at halftime and looked to be firmly in control with two quick baskets after the break, but it turned out to be a much closer game. The Seahawks from UNC Wilmington put on a gutty second half performance, and outscored the Panthers 30-25 after halftime.

UNC Wilmington trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, but clawed its way back into the game and had it down to two points, 49-47 with 9:14 remaining and kept it within striking distance from there. The Seahawks only made six 3-pointers on Tuesday, but five of them came after halftime.

Pitt's offense went ice cold for large spurts in the second half. After a William Jeffress layup with 14:32 left, Pitt only made one field goal for the remainder of the game.

The Panthers relied on free throw shooting to continue to put points in the scoring column. 10 of Pitt's final 14 points came at the line.

The biggest difference in the game was the adjustment made at halftime by UNC Wilmington coach Takayo Siddle. He opted to use a press and amped up the on-ball defense to slow down the Panthers. Pitt committed 17 turnovers, including 8 after halftime. This follows up Friday's loss with West Virginia, where Pitt committed 32 turnovers against the Mountaineers.

Pitt was led by Odukale, who finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. John Hugley contributed his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards.

Texas Tech transfer Jamarius Burton made his Pitt debut after missing the first two games with an injury. He totaled 7 points and made Pitt's only three-pointer of the game. The Panthers had a new-look in the starting lineup with Daniel Oladapo inserted into the rotation, with Mo Gueye coming off the bench. Oladapo finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Gueye only played seven minutes.

UNC Wilmington falls to 1-2 on the season. The Seahawks were led offensively by Trazarien White, who finished with 14 points. Pitt improves to 1-2 on the season, and will take on Towson at home on Friday night looking to improve to .500 on the season.