The Pitt Panthers went into Tallahassee and scored a hard-fought 83-75 win over Florida State to avenge a loss to the Seminoles back on January 21st. Pitt led for over 36 minutes in this game, but it was not easy for Jeff Capel's team.

The Panthers did not build a double digit lead until under two minutes left in the game, but a some strong free throw shooting down the stretch allowed Pitt to hang on and move to 11-3 in ACC play. Pitt is now 18-7 on the year and they have won five straight games.

Florida State grabbed a 2-0 lead, but from there Pitt asserted control and led for the remainder of the first half. Blake Hinson scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. The Panthers came out shooting hot making 4 of their first 6 attempts from three, and it looked as though this team's hot shooting would continue for another day.

Eventually the length of Florida State bothered the Panthers and the outside shots did not fall. Meanwhile, the Seminoles received an offensive spark from Jalen Warley to keep pace. The 6'6" sophomore came into this one averaging 6 points per game, but he posted 14 first half points on the way to a career-high 23.

The tight nature of the first half spilled over into the second. Florida State eventually tied the game at 47-all and even took the lead briefly at 50-49 with 13:12 remaining. The sleepy crowd at the Donald L. Tucker Center came to life for a bit, only for Pitt senior guard Jamarius Burton to silence them.

As he has many times this season, Burton took control. He knocked down a pair of jumpers to give the lead right back to Pitt. Despite the momentum shift, the Panthers never really found much breathing room. Florida State got the lead down to a one possession game multiple times over the next couple of minutes, but fortunately Pitt reserve Nike Sibande was there for an answer.

Afetr going scoreless for the first 32 minutes, Sibande closed the game with 12 points, including two clutch top-of-the-key three-pointers to give Pitt some breathing room. The relentless and upset-minded Seminoles still kept coming.

Eventually a pivotal 10-2 Pitt run helped stretch the lead, thanks to a Hinson three-pointer. The Panthers did not make a basket in the final 2:35, but closed the game strong at the free throw line. For the game Pitt went 19-of-23 from the line.

Burton and Hinson each finished with 19 points. Greg Elliott contributed 13 himself. Pitt received a strong showing from Federiko Federiko, who finished with 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists. Pitt out-rebounded the taller Seminoles by a narrow 36-35 margin. Federiko's seven offensive boards helped lead Pitt to 20 second chance points for the game.

In the first meeting Florida State relied heavily on Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland, but Pitt held the two star players in check on Saturday. Green finished with 9 and Cleveland had 6 as the two combined to go 5-of-20 shooting for the afternoon.

Pitt returns to action on Tuesday night as they play host to Boston College for a 9:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.