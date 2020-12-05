Panther-lair - Pitt drops Northern Illinois 89-59

Pitt used a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defensive effort in the second half to coast to a 89-59 win over Northern Illinois. The win propels Pitt to a 2-1 record on the season, and the Panthers have now won back-to-back games.

Justin Champagnie led the way offensively with 22 points and 10 rebounds, the seventh double double of his career. Champagnie ended his night with an empathic put-back dunk to give Pitt a 30-point advantage with 7:52 remaining in the game.

Xavier Johnson played another controlled game with 15 points, 7 assists, and zero turnovers on the night. Johnson connected on two 3-pointers on the night, and Pitt finished with 13 made three's as a team.

Au'Diese Toney continued his hot start to his junior season. Toney finished with 15 points, and scored 8 of Pitt's first ten points of the game, including two three-pointers on his own in the opening minutes.

The Huskies stuck within striking distance of the Panthers throughout much of the first half, but Pitt closed the half in an 11-2 run sparked by two three's from Champagnie, and one from Johnson. Pitt continued that strong stretch of play into the second half. It did not take long for the Panthers to get the lead up over 20 points after the break, and it never got closer for the Huskies from there.

Northern Illinois shot just 25.9% from the field in the second half, with most of the success coming late against a lineup featuring the Pitt reserves. The Huskies only made three field goals in the first ten minutes after halftime.

Ithiel Horton struggled in the first two games, and at the start of the game, but the shooting guard transfer out of Delaware finished with a season-best 15 points and 4 assists. He made 5-of-10 from deep, including two in the second half to help get the Pitt lead to 58-34.

All 12 of Pitt's available scholarship players saw action on Saturday, including the college debut of freshman center Max Amadasun, the only player yet to see action this season. Pitt also got the four walk-ons to play in the closing minutes. John Hugley added 6 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, and looked more comfortable in the second half after a slow start.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel wanted to see a better defensive effort from his team in this game. The Panthers led Northern Illinois in the rebounding category 39-33 and also forced 17 turnovers.

Pitt will return to action on Wednesday to take on Northwestern in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It will be the first road trip of the young season for Pitt, as the Panthers travel to Evanston for a 9:15 p.m. tip on ESPNU.