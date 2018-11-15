Pitt improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 97-71 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers were led by senior guard Jared Wilson-Frame, who scored a game-high 20 points. It marked the third consecutive game he has notched 20 points or more.

Central Arkansas came out swinging and punched the Panthers in the mouth in the opening minutes. The Bears grabbed a quick 14-8 lead thanks to some hot-shooting by senior Thatch Unruh. Pitt freshman point guard Xavier Johnson was also hit with a technical in the early minutes that forced him to sit the rest of the half.

Central Arkansas was picked to finish 8th in the Southland Conference, but the Bears played Missouri tough to open the year and it looked like they could be a team to stick with Pitt all night. The Panthers showed some resiliency and overcame the early deficit and turned it into a 48-37 halftime lead. Freshman forward Au’Diese Toney scored 10 of his 15 points in the opening half to keep the Panthers out ahead of the Bears.

Trey McGowens finished with 11 points, including two-highlight reel dunks in the second half. Johnson played just three minutes in the first half, but still finished with 12 points, all coming in the second half. It is the second time in four games this season that Pitt’s freshman trio all scored in double-figures in the same game.

The Panthers shot well on Thursday finishing with a 49.2% shooting percentage, including 58.6 in the second half alone. The Bears managed to keep up with the Panthers to a point, but Pitt turned it up a notch midway through the second. Central Arkansas cut the Pitt lead down to 11, at 64-53 with 12:22 left in the game. From there the Panthers outscored Central Arkansas 33-18 down the stretch to win the game by a comfortable 26 points.

Malik Ellison finished with 13-points, which ties a season-high for him. Terrell Brown had a second consecutive productive game in the post finishing with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 19 minutes of action off the bench.

Pitt only won right games all of last season, and they are at four wins just four games into the season. The Panthers will look to make it 5-0 on Saturday when North Alabama comes to the Petersen Events Center. Pitt has not started a season 5-0 since the 2013-14 season, when it started 10-0.