Panther-lair - Pitt drops a stunner to open the season

The list of ways Pitt’s season opener could have gone worse than it did is quite short.

Poor shooting, poor rebounding, poor defense, poor ball security - the Panthers presented a laundry list of sloppy, uninspired play, and the result was exactly what you would expect from that kind of performance:

They started the 2020-21 season with a loss to St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The final score was 80-70, but that wasn’t indicative of how thoroughly the Red Flash beat the Panthers. Pitt scored the game’s opening basket, but St. Francis drained the first of its nine three-pointers a minute later and the Panthers never led again.

Jeff Capel’s squad struggled from the jump, hitting 4-of-18 and committing 13 turnovers in the first half. The turnovers were particularly painful, as St. Francis turned them into 15 points while shooting 50% from the floor and 42.9% from three.

Pitt’s defense improved in the second half, forcing a trio of shot-clock violations and making life more difficult for St. Francis’ offense, which had been fairly lights-out in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers even cut the lead to eight points in the final two minutes, but they spent most of the half trailing by more than a dozen.

Pitt relied on a number of new players in the game, using an 11-man rotation that featured all but one of the Panthers’ available scholarship players. That included four of the team’s five scholarship freshmen, with center John Hugley leading the charge and getting the start in his first college game. Hugley, a former four-star prospect from Cleveland, finished with seven points on 3-of-1 shooting to go with eight rebounds.

At various points in the game, Capel used as many as three freshmen together, matching guards Femi Odukale and Jeffress with forwards Noah Collier and Hugley.

The freshmen didn’t produce much - those four combined for 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting - but the bigger issues stemmed from the upperclassmen. Junior guard Xavier Johnson entered the season looking to bounce back from a disappointing sophomore campaign, but he had a terrible start to the game, making 2-of-7 from the floor and committing six turnovers with just one assist.

Johnson improved a bit in the second half; he didn’t make any field goals in the final 20 minutes, but he did record seven assists and just one turnover. But the damage was done in the first half when the Panthers dug a hole they couldn’t crawl out of, and Johnson was far from the only issue.

Justin Champagnie, last season’s leading scorer, and highly-touted transfer guard Ithiel Horton were expected to be key pieces in Pitt’s scoring this season, but on Wednesday night, Champagnie had 12 points on 15 field goal attempts and Horton was 2-of-5 from the floor.

Only junior Au’Diese Toney played at a high level in the loss, scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 from three.

Pitt finished with 23 turnovers, 16 assists and just six made three-pointers, four of which came from Toney.

The Panthers will look for their first win of the season on Saturday against Drexel.