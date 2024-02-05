One of Pat Narduzzi’s top assistants is leaving the Pitt football program, Panther-Lair.com has learned.

Charlie Partridge, who has served as the Panthers’ defensive line coach since 2017, is joining the coaching staff of the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple sources.

Partridge was hired in Narduzzi’s third season to coach the defensive line, and he also subsequently added the title of assistant head coach. In seven seasons with Pitt, he produced a first-round Draft pick in defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 after earning unanimous All-America honors and being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for his performance in 2022.

Partridge also coached three other All-Americans in the last seven seasons at Pitt: defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

"As a coach and mentor, Charlie Partridge has been vital to our program’s rise over the past seven years," Narduzzi said in a press release Monday morning. "When I hired him back in 2017, I had high aspirations for the type of impact he would make for us. True to form, Charlie surpassed even those expectations. His influence on our players, on and off the field, is well known. Speaking personally, Charlie has been a tremendous confidant, advisor and friend, and I’ll always be grateful for that. The National Football League is getting a great coach and an even greater man. On behalf of our entire program, I wish him and his family only the very best.”

Partridge previously worked on Pitt’s coaching staff from 2003-07, after which he spent time coaching at Wisconsin and Arkansas in addition to three seasons as the head coach at FAU.

Partridge’s departure marks the fifth change to Narduzzi’s staff this offseason, following the firings of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs coach Andre Powell.

This is the first change to Narduzzi’s defensive staff since Ryan Manalac replaced Rob Harley as linebackers coach prior to the 2021 season.