CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — ‘Don’t blink’ is the message Jeff Capel has been telling his team this season. The Panthers faced some tough challenges earlier this year, and perhaps they did look away from the adversity right in front of them.

Rather than resorting to old habits, this team was able to show growth as Pitt took down No. 21 Virginia 74-63 on Tuesday night. The Panthers ended Virginia’s 23-game home winning streak and also the Cavaliers’ current eight-game run. Not only did Pitt beat one of the toughest defensive teams in the country on their home floor, it never really felt like they were punching above their weight, either.

“We’re learning to love the fight,” Capel told the media after his team’s fourth straight win. “Earlier in conference play, we have several guys who played minutes for us that had never gone through the gauntlet of the ACC. We played hard, but we didn’t understand how to fight.”

The Panthers are finding that ability to fight at the right time. Pitt has now won six of its last seven and now finds itself in fifth place in the ACC standings, a far and perhaps unexpected cry from the 1-5 start it had to begin conference play.

The fight came to Pitt throughout the game on Tuesday from a very good Virginia team. The Cavaliers made their first eight shots coming out of halftime, and despite that perfect start from the field out of halftime, the only thing it netted for them was a two-point advantage.

“It was just a game of runs,” Pitt junior guard Ishmael Leggett said. “We knew they were going to throw punches, we threw punches as well, and we handled their punch to the best of our abilities.”

The Panthers overcame those early second half blows and came back with a few haymakers of their own. Pitt overcame that brief 49-47 deficit with a quick 11-2 run, including two three-pointers from senior Blake Hinson.

The Panthers’ star finished with a game-high 27 points. He scored 18 after halftime and looked right at home in a hostile environment. Tuesday’s effort was reminiscent of the 29 he scored in Morgantown back in December and also the 24 he had in Cameron Indoor Stadium against Duke, the game that started this current run for the Panthers.

“I’ve always liked it and this team likes it too apparently,” Hinson said of why he enjoys playing away from home. “I mean, the record shows and hopefully we can keep it up, but it definitely gets your competitive juices flowing when you know everybody is against you.”

Pitt is now 6-2 in road games this season and those wins have not been easy, either. Not many teams go into Cameron Indoor Stadium and beat Duke, but Pitt did. NC State was 26-4 in its previous 30 home games before the Panthers took them down last week, and of course Pitt ended the nation’s longest home winning streak in Charlottesville on Tuesday. It’s not just dumb luck or anything like that, but this team has simply shown it is built for tough environments.

“When you’re surrounded by guys who want the best for you and you want the best for them, good things are just bound to happen,” Leggett said of the team’s togetherness on the road.

Chalk Tony Bennett up as a believer in what Pitt was able to do against his team. Virginia came into the game only surrendering 57.6 points per game, good for second in the country. The entire Virginia program is built on its defense, but Pitt torched them for 14 made three-pointers on Tuesday and had his team on the ropes several times.

“They had us guessing, they really did, and that’s a tough feeling when you’re hoping they’re missing and you’re not making them earn as much,” Bennett said of Pitt’s offensive attack.

Pitt did not blink going into the game, nor when Virginia made pushes throughout the contest. Rather that fold or succumb to the pressure or crowd noise, the Panthers continued to do what they have been doing.

“We knew about the winning streak,” Capel said. “We knew all of that: the winning streak this year, the eight in a row, and the 23 in a row here. We just wanted to come in and seize an unbelievable opportunity and to play our best. It took that from us to be able to do what we did tonight.”