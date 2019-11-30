Last season, Pitt had one of the best power rushing attacks in the country. The Panthers employed two 1,000-yard running backs and it was a no-nonsense type of offense. Pitt ran the ball right at teams and challenged defenses at the line of scrimmage.

On Saturday, it will be a role reversal of sorts. Boston College has the top power running game in the ACC. The Eagles are led by A.J. Dillon, a 6’2” and 250-pound junior running back. He is third in the nation with 1,507 rushing yards and has 13 touchdowns along with a 5.3 yards per carry average.

The Pitt defense has been one of the best in the country this year under the guidance of defensive coordinator Randy Bates. Head Coach Pat Narduzzi was a long-time defensive coordinator and he’s excited to help out a little more this week to help stop this ‘old-school’ kind of offense the Panthers will face at Heinz Field on Saturday.

“You know what? I can't wait to go on the defense,” Narduzzi exclaimed. "I’m the old-school guy, like I'm the old guy. Some of the new stuff, spread stuff they feel like they're really good at defensively, and again, I'm in there all the time. But it'll be fun to go in there today because it's old school.”

The Pitt coaching staff has a lot of connections to the Big Ten, a league that has historically produced some impressive ground games. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge spent some time at Wisconsin during his career, and was on-hand to witness some great power offenses by the Badgers.

Dillon reminds him of a specific former Wisconsin running back by the name of John Clay. From 2008-2010, Clay rushed for 3,413 yards and 41 touchdowns and was built with a similar 6’1” and 248-pound frame.



“He vividly reminds me of John Clay, just in his size and his style,” Partridge recalled. “For a guy that big to be able to make people miss is pretty unique and pretty special. That’s why he’s up there in the nation in terms of what he’s accomplished this year and really his entire career. He's a great player.”



Pitt linebacker Kylan Johnson spent four seasons at Florida before transferring to Pitt. He too has seen some impressive power running games in the rugged SEC, and he likened him to Cleveland Browns star and former Georgia running back Nick Chubb.

“Big dude, can run, they’re kind of similar to me as far as the backs i’ve seen in my college career,” Johnson said of Dillon.

Pitt is facing a real talented player in Dillon, in what could potentially be his last collegiate game.

“I mean, he's a hoss,” Narduzzi said of Dillon. “He's an NFL guy. I assume leaving this year, I don't know. That's what all the draft predictors are, and he's a load. He's the third leading rusher in the country for a reason. He's physical.”

It’s not just Dillon for this Boston College rushing attack. The Eagles also feature, 6’1” and 240-pound sophomore David Bailey. The Maryland native averages 6.1 yards per carry and has contributed 791 yards and 7 touchdowns for the nation’s sixth-best rushing offense.

For a senior laden Pitt defense, they feel they are up for the challenge.

“It’s great for us, great opportunity,” Senior defensive tackle amir Watts said. “I’m ready for it, we all are. These type of games are pretty fun for the D-Line because it’s a lot of run, you want that you want that challenge so I’m up for it, I’m ready. I’m ready to go right now.”



Added senior cornerback Dane Jackson, “He’s a big back and they got two big, good running backs so they run the ball very well so we just got to prepare and come ready physically.”