Pitt defense expects a challenge even if Michigan State is without Walker

The Pitt defense likes a challenge. The Panthers rank sixth in the country against the run this season as they surrender just 91.8 yards per game. The group wanted a chance to go up against star Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in the Peach Bowl and show what they could do against arguably the top running back in the country.

Walker, of course, opted out of the game as the Panthers are all too familiar with, as they also had a star player choose to sit out of this game. The Pitt defense is collectively disappointed in not getting that showdown with Walker, but will still be ready for a stout Michigan State rushing game even without him.

“I think us as a defense, we were ready to face him,” Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it was a great challenge for us, but, I mean, I'm pretty sure the guys after him is going to play as good as him.”

Pitt defensive end Haba Baldonado added, “I think he was a huge part of their offense, but they still have great players,” he said of Walker. “Their quarterbacks, their O line and I'm sure they have a lot of running backs that are ready to step up and take his spot. So it's still going to be a tough game but we're going to stop them.

Jordon Simmons appears to be the one in line to replace Walker. He is second on the team with 255 yards this season. The Spartans have other weapons to keep the Panthers on their toes, however. Quarterback Payton Thorne has been more than solid in his first year as a starter. The sophomore has thrown for 2,886 yards and 24 touchdowns this season while guiding the Spartans to a 10-2 record and a top-10 ranking.

“He is a coach on the field,” Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates said of the Michigan State quarterback. “He sees things before they happen. I believe he's a great leader, and he runs that offense efficiently. I also think he's a very good athlete. He runs very well, way better than you want him to. And he's as accurate as any quarterback we've seen this year.”

Thorne does have four rushing touchdowns on the season and even caught a pass this season for 15 yards, so he is going to be the focal point for the defense to stop on Thursday.

Michigan State has three wide receivers with at least 30 catches that average over 15 yards per reception. The group is led by the speedy Jayden Reed, who tops the Spartans with 53 catches, 946 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

“We've seen a lot of speed and we just want to make sure communication is right in the secondary to avoid any mishaps,” Pitt safety Brandon Hill of accounting for the Spartans speed on the outside. “If we accomplish that, when we accomplish that, we'll be in a great position.”

Another weapon the Panthers will need to be concerned with is a familiar name: Connor Heyward. He is of course the younger brother of current Steelers star Cam Heyward and the son of former Pitt great, the late Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward.

Heyward has bounced around in his five year career at Michigan State from running back to receiver, and now he plays more of a tight end role. He has 30 catches on the season and is a player that can be lined up in different ways.

“Boy, he's a great athlete,” Bates said of Heyward. “He can run the ball. He can catch it. He makes good moves when he does catch it. He's a good blocker. It's certainly not surprising, since he's got such good blood lines with his family, obviously.”

The Pitt defense may be off the hook in dealing with Walker, but the Spartans are still a top ten team with plenty of weapons. Pitt’s defense isn’t a group filled with All-Americans and first round picks, but the group believes in its style of play as it is instilled by head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“He always harps on a Pitt tough defense, Pitt tough defense, 11 guys flying to the ball,” Hill said of the team’s mindset on defense. “When one guy has the ball, 11 helmets should hit him. We're always racing to the ball…But it comes from Narduzzi. He's a great coach. He's electric out there on the field in practice. He gets everybody fired up. He makes everybody — like everybody wants to play and get in that mode and be the Pitt tough defense that we are.”