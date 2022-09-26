The Pitt Panthers have developed a reputation in recent years as one of the top pass rushing teams in college football. The 2022 version feels like it is off to a slow start in that regard, however. Pitt does have 12 sacks and 25 tackles for loss through four games, but by the team’s own lofty standards that doesn’t feel like enough.

“I think we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up,” Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey said after the team’s 45-24 win over Rhode Island. “No game is perfect and I don’t think we’re at the full potential that we are right about now, but we are playing good football.”

Kancey recorded 1.5 sacks in the game on Saturday. On the season, the All-American candidate has 14 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two quarterback hurries. The junior defensive tackle has been productive, but has had a quieter season to this point than some may have been projecting.

The defensive line as a whole has come up with seven sacks, which is certainly not as noisy as they would like. It is a group that has been decimated with injuries to this point, though. Defensive end and captain Deslin Alexandre has missed three straight games. Defensive tackle Devin Danielson and Defensive end Dayon Hayes have missed two straight, while Habakkuk Baldonado was out for the Rhode Island game.

“Right now, no,” Pat Narduzzi replied when asked if the defensive line was getting enough pressure. “I think four of our top five defensive ends didn't play today, so we had a lot of guys on the D-line play. You saw a bunch of Chris Maloney and Bam Brima, John Morgan was out there, and they're getting the ball out fast, too. There's not a ton of drop back; it's a lot of run-pass option passes. Even on 3rd down they were throwing RPOs at us, as well. You're stopping the run or trying to stop the run and trying to defend the pass at the same time.”

There is no doubt teams have adjusted to Pitt’s style defensively. There are quicker drop-backs by the opponents and the RPO attempts limit Pitt’s full steam attack on the quarterback. Kancey feels there are ways to get around that, and it starts with winning first down.

“I just think as a defense we’ve got to get them behind the chains early and get TFLs and get them behind the chains and get the third down, money down and make plays,” Kancey said of what the team needs to focus on heading into ACC play.

Cornerback MJ Devonshire feels the defense can raise its level of play in all facets.

“Just run fits and us on the edge have got to do better locking our guys up,” he said on what the team can improve on in the future. “We really have got to sit in there and play defense and do the basic things and not try to do too much.”

Pitt’s defense had trouble with West Virginia’s rushing attack, but came up with a game changing turnover to pull out a win. They limited a powerful Tennessee attack to just three points in the second half. The Panthers shut down Western Michigan, and Rhode Island had limited success when Pitt’s starting defense was still in the game.

It has been a solid start for the Panthers on defense, but as a unit with high expectations and a group poised to return some key injured players, there is belief they can keep getting better.

“It was a dirty win, we gave them a lot of stuff,” Kancey said of the Rhode Island win. “I think we could have had a better game. We got some things to clean up.”

Pitt is 35th national in total defense, after surrendering 321.5 yards per game. The Panthers are tied for 7th most sacks, and are 8 off the national lead. There have been good signs, but the defense feels like it hasn’t clicked entirely yet. This unit should have opportunities in the coming weeks as their next two opponents, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, both rank near the bottom in the ACC in total offense and scoring.