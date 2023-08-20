Pitt’s defensive players didn’t need the confidence of the ACC preseason voters to know that Drake Maye is a big-time quarterback.

After all, the Panthers saw it up close and personal in Chapel Hill last October, when the North Carolina quarterback orchestrated the painful turn of a bad situation into a worse one with a brilliant performance that led to Pitt’s third loss in four games during the month.

The Panthers get to see Maye in Week Four this season when the Tar Heels come to Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 23, and the combination of last year’s game plus Maye’s anointing as ACC Preseason Player of the Year has them excited for a rematch.

"That’s a really fun game, because that’s arguably the best player in college football, so you obviously want to stick out on tape when you play a guy like that,” senior linebacker Bangally Kamara said when Pitt opened training camp this month. “He’s a good player. Last year, he whooped on us, so we’re kind of hurt about that. So we’re going to go out there and try to get a dub against North Carolina. He’s a great player but we want to win that game, for sure.”

Kamara isn’t underselling Maye’s performance when he says the UNC quarterback “whooped” on Pitt’s defense. Maye completed 34-of-44 passes for 388 yards and five touchdowns to beat the Panthers, hitting on his first eight passes to open the game and his final five to close it and a stretch of nine consecutive completions in the third and fourth quarters.

Maye threw consecutive incomplete passes just once in the game, scattering his 10 incompletions with one in the first quarter, three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.

"Everybody is excited to see Drake Maye,” Pitt cornerback Marquis Williams said. “He’s a great quarterback, I think he’ll be the first quarterback off the board next year. He makes good decisions with the ball, makes good reads, he’s definitely an NFL quarterback. We’re looking forward to playing Drake Maye. The D-Line, the linebackers, I know everybody on the defense is fired up to play against him. We got to play them last year and they came back and beat us, but this year we’re going to dial in and try to get the win up here at Acrisure Stadium.”

Maye finished 10th in the voting for the Heimsan Trophy last year, and while he averaged just 227.3 passing yards per game in the final four games of the season - all losses, including the ACC Championship Game and the Holiday Bowl against Oregon - the Pitt game was part of an awe-inspiring run for him.

In a seven-game stretch from UNC’s loss to Notre Dame at the end of September through the Tar Heels’ win over Wake Forest in mid-November, Maye averaged 354.6 passing yards per game and threw for 23 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

North Carolina went 6-1 in that stretch of games and climbed to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Panthers were in the middle of that run and on the wrong end of UNC's midseason momentum. Now they'll get a shot at the Tar Heels earlier in the 2023 schedule.

“I’m looking forward to that one a lot,” senior defensive end Dayon Hayes said. "Their O-line is coming back and I know we got after him, [defensive tackle Tyler Bentley] got a sack. It’s going to be crazy when we see them, it’s going to fun.”

Bentley’s sack was one of two Pitt recorded that night in Chapel Hill, but both came in the first quarter, and the Panthers didn’t get to Maye again after that. Between the lack of pressure and Maye’s nearly-flawless performance, Pitt’s defenders are anxious for another shot at the redshirt sophomore standout.

“He’s obviously a great player, but we’re very excited to go down and play them,” senior linebacker Brandon George said. “It’s a new year, new team, new game; it will be exciting to watch, for sure.”

“I’m very excited to show what we’ve got,” redshirt junior linebacker Solomon DeShields said. “Going against a guy like that, he’s a great player, so we can show what we’ve got, show what Pitt’s made of.”